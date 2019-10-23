fbpx

SEARCH

A Cruiser’s Guide to Fort Lauderdale’s Best Shopping 
Cruise Shopping
291 views
291 views

A Cruiser’s Guide to Fort Lauderdale’s Best Shopping 

Porthole Cruise Magazine - October 22, 2019
186 Views
October 23, 2019

Sky Princess Getting Rave Reviews

Sky Princess

The newest member of Princess Cruises’ royal fleet took its first round of guests for a cruise earlier this week and the reviews coming in have been rave. Sky Princess set sail from Athens for a cruise around the Mediterranean and became the first Princess MedallionClass vessel in service for the cruise line. The ship will continue sailing the Mediterranean until December 1st when it debuts in Fort Lauderdale, FL for cruises to the Caribbean. The 145,000 ton ship holds 3,660 passengers and has a number of technological features enhancing the modern cruise experience. 

MedallionClass Ships

Princess Cruises changed the cruising game forever a few years ago when they introduced OceanMedallion for guests. The wearable tech allowed for easier access for guests all over the ship. Some of the best perks of the Medallion are: 

  • Faster boarding 
  • Food and beverage orders to anywhere on the ship
  • Find your friends
  • Keyless room entry
  • Interactive games and information

Following the delivery of the ship from Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, cruise line President Jan Swartz explained the ship’s impact on the industry. 

“We wish to extend our sincere gratitude to our long-time shipbuilding partner Fincantieri who delivered Sky Princess to us today,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. “As our new flagship in the fleet, Sky Princess represents the absolute best Princess Cruises has to offer our guests by connecting them with what matters most, unique destinations, loved ones, and new friends, while enjoying all the state-of the-art experiences in comfort and style.”

Let us know your comments!
#############
Spend a Spooktacular Halloween in New Orleans Before You Cruise
Featured
443 views
443 views

Spend a Spooktacular Halloween in New Orleans Before You Cruise

Porthole Cruise Magazine - October 15, 2019
Let’s Talk Turkey
Cruise Magazine
546 views
546 views

Let’s Talk Turkey

Porthole Cruise Magazine - October 14, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week – October 11, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week
1348 views
1348 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – October 11, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - October 11, 2019
Perks of Staying at Fort Lauderdale Hotels Not Close to Port
Featured
761 views
761 views

Perks of Staying at Fort Lauderdale Hotels Not Close to Port

Porthole Cruise Magazine - October 10, 2019

The Latest

A Cruiser’s Guide to Fort Lauderdale’s Best Shopping 
Cruise Shopping
291 views
291 views

A Cruiser’s Guide to Fort Lauderdale’s Best Shopping 

Porthole Cruise Magazine - October 22, 2019

Cruisers have a lot of choices to make and they start long before embarkation day. Do you want to cruise for 7 or 14 days? Should we…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions