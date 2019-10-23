Sky Princess Getting Rave Reviews

The newest member of Princess Cruises’ royal fleet took its first round of guests for a cruise earlier this week and the reviews coming in have been rave. Sky Princess set sail from Athens for a cruise around the Mediterranean and became the first Princess MedallionClass vessel in service for the cruise line. The ship will continue sailing the Mediterranean until December 1st when it debuts in Fort Lauderdale, FL for cruises to the Caribbean. The 145,000 ton ship holds 3,660 passengers and has a number of technological features enhancing the modern cruise experience.

MedallionClass Ships

Princess Cruises changed the cruising game forever a few years ago when they introduced OceanMedallion for guests. The wearable tech allowed for easier access for guests all over the ship. Some of the best perks of the Medallion are:

Faster boarding

Food and beverage orders to anywhere on the ship

Find your friends

Keyless room entry

Interactive games and information

Following the delivery of the ship from Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, cruise line President Jan Swartz explained the ship’s impact on the industry.

“We wish to extend our sincere gratitude to our long-time shipbuilding partner Fincantieri who delivered Sky Princess to us today,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. “As our new flagship in the fleet, Sky Princess represents the absolute best Princess Cruises has to offer our guests by connecting them with what matters most, unique destinations, loved ones, and new friends, while enjoying all the state-of the-art experiences in comfort and style.”

#SkyPrincess has officially joined our fleet! 🎉 Our inaugural team is excited to celebrate our newest MedallionClass ship as she sets sail from Monfalcone, Italy. Stay tuned this week as we take you behind-the-scenes of her very first sailing! #PrincessCruises pic.twitter.com/pkqrp1e347 — Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) October 15, 2019

Just a few of the cabins available on #SkyPrincess for every size and budget. We're loving the light furnishings and decor 👌@princesscruises pic.twitter.com/5LGgTdbbZe — Cruise with Ben & David (@CruiseWithBD) October 19, 2019

ALL ABOARD! 🚢❤️👩‍✈️I have boarded Sky Princess for their inaugural cruise in the med and it’s beautiful. I AM SO EXCITED! #skyprincess #discoverwithprincess pic.twitter.com/KXtb4fiDRe — S O P H I E ↠ (@sophiessuitcse) October 16, 2019