Singapore Opens For Vaccinated Americans, Canadians

Americans with plans on visiting Singapore are in luck! The island city-state in Southeast Asia announced that fully vaccinated travelers from U.S. and Canadian would now be allowed to visit, but there are still protocols to follow upon arrival. Singapore made headlines in late 2020 when Royal Caribbean International resumed operation from the port on board Quantum of the Seas. The cruises went so well, Royal Caribbean extended the ship’s season through the end of October 2021. Allowing tourists via air is another major step forward in the return of tourism for the city.

“We look forward to safely welcoming back U.S. and Canadian tourists to Singapore, providing the opportunity for travelers to fully explore all that our destination has to offer,” said Rachel Loh, the Senior Vice President America, Singapore Tourism Board Americas. “Our enhanced cleaning protocols, contactless amenities, and social distancing measures have been designed to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19.”

Singapore Travel Rules for Entry

Singapore may be open for vaccinated Americans, but there’s still plenty you need to do in order to visit. Singapore has a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) where fully vaccinated U.S. and Canadian travelers looking to solidify travel plans can safely enter and depart Singapore. Visitors who are traveling to Singapore under the VTL must enter Singapore on designated VTL flights. Short-term visitors must also provide proof of travel insurance for COVID-related medical costs.

The most important thing is to have valid proof of vaccination. Singapore currently accepts vaccination certificates issued in the SMART Health Card (SHC) format, by issuers in Canada or the U.S. on the Common Trust Network. Singapore is one of the most-vaccinated places in the world with over 80% of citizens fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, a statistic that certainly contributed to the local government taking the next step in the reopening process.

It’s important to remember that vaccinated travelers still need two negative COVID-19 PCR tests, including a pre-departure PCR test within 48 hours of scheduled departure, before they can enter Singapore. Visitors also need to take on-arrival test at Changi Airport and remain self-isolated until their negative test result is confirmed.