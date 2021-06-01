Silversea Will Cruise to Alaska and Iceland in July

With the passage of the U.S. Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, luxury cruise line Silversea will position their ship Silver Muse for round-trip sailings from Seattle to Alaska starting July 29. The cruise line previously announced a return to cruising from Greece and to the Galápagos Islands starting in June. The cruise line also announced their ship Silver Shadow will circumnavigate Iceland with the launch of new all-Icelandic itineraries, returning to Northern Europe with three 10-day voyages from Reykjavik, beginning July 30.

“We proudly continue to lead the ultra-luxury cruise industry’s healthy return to service and commend the leadership of Alaska and Iceland for taking steps to advance the safe resumption of global travel,” says Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s President and CEO. “The return to service is fast gaining momentum, and we’ve seen exceptional demand for travel in Alaska and Iceland. We’re eager to welcome back our guests to unlock unforgettable experiences aboard Silver Muse and Silver Shadow while contributing to the local economies of the incredible communities we visit.”

Cruises to Alaska

With cruise lines getting the green light from Congress and the President to sail to Alaska without worrying about the Jones Act, Silversea jumped at the chance to bring guests to the Last Frontier. The 10 and 11-day itineraries will bring guests to some of the state’s most popular spots like Sawyer Glacier and the Mendenhall Glacier as well as calls on Ketchikan, Juneau, Wrangell, Skagway, and Sitka.

Silversea is also coordinating a number of shore excursion options like a helicopter ride to see the famous glaciers from the air, a three-hour whale quest from Auke Bay, Skagway’s White Pass and Yukon Route – a pivotal part of the regions famous gold rush.

Cruises to Iceland

Iceland has exploded in popularity for tourists and the new itineraries from Silversea are the most-ever for the cruise line. Highlights of the three round-trip voyages from Reykjavik include calls in Grundarfjordur, Isafjordur, Siglufjordur, Akureyri, Husavik, Seydisfjordur, and the island of Heimaey. Cruisers will get up close and personal with the natural beauty of the country including volcanos, lava fields, hot pools, waterfalls and even a Puffin Tour from Grundarfjordur.

Both Silver Muse and Silver Shadow feature all ocean view suites, a personal butler, a complimentary in-suite 24-hour dining service, and unlimited, complimentary Wi-Fi.

Vaccines are Mandatory

All guests and crew will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before embarking Silver Muse in Alaska and Silver Shadow in Iceland, as part of Silversea’s comprehensive, multi-layered set of science-backed protocols that will help to safeguard the health and safety of guests, crew, and visited communities.