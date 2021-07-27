Silversea Reveals New 2023/2024 Itinerary Collection

Citing a strong demand for cruises, luxury line Silversea today released a host of new itineraries for their 2023/2024 calendar. The unveiling is the cruise line’s largest-ever destination offering in a single itinerary launch. Silversea’s new 2023/2024 itinerary collection features a record 690 destinations in 125 countries, across all seven continents, as well as over 60 maiden calls between March 2023 and May 2024. The new cruises go on sale on August 11, 2021.

“Responding to strong guest demand for a broad range of far-flung destinations, our new 2023/2024 itineraries will offer guests even more opportunities to discover the world’s most enriching experiences in all seven continents,” says Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s President and CEO. “From deep explorations of the Red Sea to new itineraries in the Arabian Peninsula, new autumnal departures in the Norwegian Fjords, and our first summer sailings in Canada and New England, we have utilised nearly three decades of destination leadership to curate unforgettable experiences for our well-travelled guests. With three new ships in our fleet—Silver Origin, Silver Moon, and Silver Dawn—and our most inclusive offering to date, our guests will travel in superlative comfort, enjoying our trademark level of service and the hallmarks of luxury that set a Silversea voyage apart.”

2023/2024 Silversea Cruise Itineraries

Africa, Arabian Peninsula and the Indian Ocean

There are 18 voyages to choose from in Africa and the Indian Ocean with focus on the East Coast of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula. Silversea will position four ships for these cruises; Silver Cloud, Silver Whisper, Silver Spirit and Silver Moon. Highlights include the ruins of Oman’s Sumhuram and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hijr, Lac Assal in Djibouti, the Comoro Islands off Africa’s southeastern coast as well as an extended stay in the Seychelles’ UNESCO-listed Aldabra Atoll.

Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea

Silversea has 38 new voyages to 134 destinations in Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea including Iceland, the Norwegian Fjords, and the British Isles. Highlights include fall foliage, the Northern Lights, Foula Island in Scotland’s Shetland archipelago, the island of Colonsay in Scotland’s Inner Hebrides and calls in Leixões (Porto), Bilbao, and Bordeaux.

Mediterranean

Silversea is offering an extended season in the Mediterranean from April to December 2023 with 36 cruises to choose from. Highlights include Iberia, the Western Mediterranean, Italy, Monaco and the Adriatic. The cruise line will also offer a season in the Holy Land and Egypt with extended stays in Jerusalem and Istanbul, as well as a full day in Alexandria.

Alaska

Silversea has 31 new voyages to Alaska with maiden calls on Icy Bay and Valdez. Highlights include two 7-day itineraries in Alaska aboard Silver Whisper with calls on Ketchikan and Juneau. Guests will also get the chance to see the famous Columbia Glacier.

Canada and New England

For the first time, Silversea will offer summer sailings in Canada and New England from August to October 2023. There are eight ocean voyages aboard Silver Shadow and one Silver Cloud expedition to choose from. Highlights include Quebec, Montreal, and Boston.

The Arctic and Greenland

There are 12 new expedition voyages in the summer of 2023 on baord Silver Cloud and Silver Wind, with one ship remaining in Greenland for the whole season. Highlights include Disko Bay and South Greenland with inaugural visits to the Lindenow and Tasermiut fjords. Guests will also visit Norway’s remote Svalbard Archipelago and Baffin Island.

Antarctica

Silver Cloud and Silver Wind will host 17 expedition cruises departing from Puerto Williams, Chile and cruising to Cape Horn, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands. Silver Cloud will offer Antarctica Bridge options, so guests can skip the Drake Passage and fly straight to Antarctica to start their cruise.

Australia and New Zealand

Silversea is offering their largest ever season in Australia and New Zealand with 15 voyages aboard Silver Muse and Silver Whisper. Highlights include the New South Wales coast with calls in Eden and Jarvis Bay, Tasmania, Australia’s Kimberley Coast, Darwin, Perth, the Montebello Islands, the Dampier Archipelago and the Abrolhos Islands.

The cruise line also has a cruise to Japan during cherry blossom season, four cruises s to South America aboard Silver Explorer and Silver Wind; 15 voyages to the Caribbean and Central America aboard Silver Shadow and Silver Dawn; and 50 expeditions aboard Silver Origin, which will take guests to the Galápagos Islands.

Which cruise would you most like to take? Let us know in the comments below!