Silversea Announces Grand Voyage Arctic 2021

Sailing is among the most rewarding experiences a person can have. There’s no better way to see new places and enrich your knowledge of the world in which you exist than upon the deck of one of the world’s most luxurious cruise lines. Silversea Cruises, which made headlines in 2018 when it was purchased by Royal Caribbean International for $1 billion, has announced the Grand Voyage Arctic 2021 —a 51-port, 63 night itinerary that features a host of once-in-a-lifetime experiences for intrepid passengers, is now open for booking.

Grand Voyage Arctic 2021

Leaving from the docks of Tromsø, Norway on July 16, 2021, luxury ship Silver Cloud will travel to seven countries, bringing guests closer to untouched glaciers, captivating wildlife, and remote communities, while also crossing the fabled Northwest Passage and enjoying two maiden calls—Nordfjordholmen (Melfjord, Norway) and Lysebotn (Norway). Silversea’s team of Expedition Experts will enhance the experience with informative lectures, immersive Zodiac tours, and activities ashore, while esteemed guest speakers, bespoke events, and many onboard enrichments complete the offering.

On September 21, 2021, 63 nights later, the ship pulls into Nome, Alaska where the journey ends.

Silversea’s Incredible Excursions

For guests participating in the full Grand Voyage, Silversea has curated a selection of once-in-a-lifetime events:

-Take private charter flights to the Eureka Research Station and cross the 80th parallel

-Soar above the Greenland Ice Cap in a helicopter, before landing on a glacier with a Glaciologist

-Take a scenic helicopter ride to embark on a traditional husky sled ride atop a glacier

Silversea has Perfected Expedition Cruising

“Benefitting from the knowledge and experience of our industry-leading Expedition Team, while enjoying once-in-a-lifetime experiences that showcase the very best of the region’s unique wildlife and incredible landscapes, our guests will undertake the journey of a lifetime on the Grand Voyage Arctic 2021,” says Conrad Combrink, Silversea’s Senior Vice President of Expeditions, Tour Operating and Destination Management. “Our guests will travel in unparalleled comfort aboard Silver Cloud, enjoying fine cuisine, Silversea’s trademark level of service, and other luxurious amenities, as they embark upon a unique journey of self-enrichment.”

The cruise has a hefty price tag ($79,000 😱) but it includes the following perks in the price of the package:

Roundtrip economy-class air

$1,000 onboard credit (per guest)

Exclusive shoreside events

Overnight accommodation (pre-voyage)

All Zodiac excursions & activities ashore

Transfers (between airport/hotel and ship)

Luggage service

Complimentary laundry service

Visa package

Special commemorative expedition gear

Medical service

Complimentary Wi-Fi

