fbpx

SEARCH

Port Guide: Juneau
Cruise Tips
200 views
200 views

Port Guide: Juneau

Porthole Cruise Magazine - February 11, 2020
93 Views
February 11, 2020

Silversea Announces Grand Voyage Arctic 2021

Sailing is among the most rewarding experiences a person can have. There’s no better way to see new places and enrich your knowledge of the world in which you exist than upon the deck of one of the world’s most luxurious cruise lines. Silversea Cruises, which made headlines in 2018 when it was purchased by Royal Caribbean International for $1 billion, has announced the Grand Voyage Arctic 2021 —a 51-port, 63 night itinerary that features a host of once-in-a-lifetime experiences for intrepid passengers, is now open for booking.

Grand Voyage Arctic 2021

Leaving from the docks of Tromsø, Norway on July 16, 2021, luxury ship Silver Cloud will travel to seven countries, bringing guests closer to untouched glaciers, captivating wildlife, and remote communities, while also crossing the fabled Northwest Passage and enjoying two maiden calls—Nordfjordholmen (Melfjord, Norway) and Lysebotn (Norway). Silversea’s team of Expedition Experts will enhance the experience with informative lectures, immersive Zodiac tours, and activities ashore, while esteemed guest speakers, bespoke events, and many onboard enrichments complete the offering.

Grand Voyage Arctic 2021

SIlver Cloud | Photo: Bruno Cazarini / Silversea Cruises

On September 21, 2021, 63 nights later, the ship pulls into Nome, Alaska where the journey ends. 

Silversea’s Incredible Excursions 

For guests participating in the full Grand Voyage, Silversea has curated a selection of once-in-a-lifetime events:

-Take private charter flights to the Eureka Research Station and cross the 80th parallel

-Soar above the Greenland Ice Cap in a helicopter, before landing on a glacier with a Glaciologist

-Take a scenic helicopter ride to embark on a traditional husky sled ride atop a glacier

Grand Voyage Arctic 2021

Expedition cruising means getting closer to the wild | Photo: Silversea Cruises

Silversea has Perfected Expedition Cruising 

“Benefitting from the knowledge and experience of our industry-leading Expedition Team, while enjoying once-in-a-lifetime experiences that showcase the very best of the region’s unique wildlife and incredible landscapes, our guests will undertake the journey of a lifetime on the Grand Voyage Arctic 2021,” says Conrad Combrink, Silversea’s Senior Vice President of Expeditions, Tour Operating and Destination Management. “Our guests will travel in unparalleled comfort aboard Silver Cloud, enjoying fine cuisine, Silversea’s trademark level of service, and other luxurious amenities, as they embark upon a unique journey of self-enrichment.”

RELATED: Silversea Cruises Orders 3 New Evolution Class Ships

The cruise has a hefty price tag ($79,000 😱) but it includes the following perks in the price of the package: 

  • Roundtrip economy-class air
  • $1,000 onboard credit (per guest)
  • Exclusive shoreside events
  • Overnight accommodation (pre-voyage)
  • All Zodiac excursions & activities ashore
  • Transfers (between airport/hotel and ship)
  • Luggage service
  • Complimentary laundry service
  • Visa package
  • Special commemorative expedition gear
  • Medical service
  • Complimentary Wi-Fi

What do you think looks like the best part of the the Grand Voyage Arctic 2021? Let us know in the comments below!

Let us know your comments!
#################
48 Hours: Marvelous Montreal
Cruise Magazine
617 views
617 views

48 Hours: Marvelous Montreal

Porthole Cruise Magazine - February 4, 2020
Shop ‘Til You Drop in St. Thomas
Cruise Shopping
671 views
671 views

Shop ‘Til You Drop in St. Thomas

Porthole Cruise Magazine - February 3, 2020
<i>Seven Seas Splendor</i>: Regent’s Newest Cruise Ship
Cruise News
876 views
876 views

Seven Seas Splendor: Regent’s Newest Cruise Ship

Porthole Cruise Magazine - February 1, 2020
Cruise Deal of the Week – January 31, 2020
Cruise Deal of the Week
817 views
817 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – January 31, 2020

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 31, 2020

The Latest

Port Guide: Juneau
Cruise Tips
200 views
200 views

Port Guide: Juneau

Porthole Cruise Magazine - February 11, 2020

Alaska's capital city is situated on one of the largest expanses of wilderness in the entire country. Tucked under Mt. Juneau right next to the pristine waters…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions