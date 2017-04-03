Silversea Cruises Welcomes Silver Muse

Cruise News – Apr. 3, 2017

Silversea Cruises has taken delivery of its new ultra-luxury cruise ship, Silver Muse, at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Italy.

The 40,700-gross-ton, 596-passenger ship, Silver Muse, which bring Silversea’s fleet to nine ships, represents an evolution of Silver Spirit, which debuted in 2009. The new ship offers the highest number of large suites (Silver, Royal, Grand, and Owner’s) in the fleet, including the greatest number of connecting suites for families and friends.

In addition, eight dining venues include Atlantide seafood and grill, the Asian-fused Indochine, La Dame by Relais & Chateaux, and Silversea classics Hot Rocks and La Terrazza.

“Since the laying of the keel in December 2015, Silversea and Fincantieri have been working closely together to produce one of the finest ships to leave this shipyard and we look forward to welcoming our first guests onboard, said Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, Silversea Chairman.

Roberto Martinoli, CEO at Silversea Cruises, added: “Today marks another milestone for Silversea, our guests, and our colleagues as we celebrate our new flagship, Silver Muse, joining the fleet. The attention to detail throughout the ship is a reflection of our dedication, in conjunction with Fincantieri, to offer the ultimate luxury experience at sea.”

Silver Muse will be christened in Monaco on April 19, before setting sail on a variety of 7- to 19-day itineraries in Europe, the Caribbean, South America, the Middle East, and Asia. In fact, the ship will call at 34 countries and 130 ports in 2017 alone.

Photo: Silversea Cruises