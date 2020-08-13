Silversea Cruises Announces 157 New Expedition Voyages

In an age when most cruise lines are cancelling sailings, luxury small ship line Silversea Cruises is doing the opposite. The cruise line has 157 new itineraries designed by their destination experts to preserve and enhance the experiences offered to guests. Pushing boundaries is part of what makes an adventure cruise such a rewarding experience and Silversea Cruises is one of the only companies offering a luxury experience at the same time.

Just some of the new itineraries include exploring the Galapagos aboard their new ship Silver Origin, an unprecedented Deep Antarctica expedition and the first-ever fly-cruise to Antarctica, a 51-port Arctic grand voyage, and the world’s first-ever expedition world cruise. These experiences are one-of-a-kind and make for an extraordinary vacation.

“Our industry-leading destination experts have worked hard to enhance our expedition offering for 2021 and 2022, providing our guests with an unprecedented choice of immersive experiences, from the Arctic to Antarctica and the most incredible places in between,” says Conrad Combrink, Silversea Cruises’ SVP of Expeditions, Turnaround Operations and Destination Management. “Highlighted by the launch of our new ship Silver Origin, which will be the most elegant ship to welcome guests in the Galapagos Islands, our new itineraries push boundaries and underpin our leadership in the ultra-luxury and expedition travel segments.”

Galapagos Cruise Itineraries

Silversea Cruises have 68 new voyages aboard Silver Origin cruising the Galapagos which incorporate five maiden calls, including the beautiful island of Santa Fe. The islands of Fernandina and Isabela are included on the new itineraries and each will include improved programs ashore.

There’s no shortage of unique wildlife to enjoy, like the Galapagos Penguin, green sea turtles, endemic iguanas, and many species of bird. On board Silver Origin, guests have the highest expert guide-to-guest ratio of 1:10 and the highest Zodiac-to-guest ratio 1:12.5 of any Galapagos cruise.

Expedition to Antarctica

Silversea Cruises has designed their longest-ever voyage to Antarctica and its going to attempt something really remarkable. The goal is to cross the Antarctic Polar Circle on a 20-day exploration of the continent on board Silver Explorer. Guests will visit Marguerite Bay and maybe even as far south as the Bellingshausen Sea, a remote area of the Antarctic Peninsula. 14 Zodiac boats means there’s always room for adventure ashore.

World Tour Cruise

Silversea Cruises also announced a 167-day Uncharted World Tour on board Silver Cloud. The voyages takes guests across 21 oceans and seas, 107 unique destinations and even 20 different countries. To enhance the experience, 70 leading experts and 20 guest speakers will join the trip, sharing their insight as Silver Cloud travels to some of the most remote locations on earth. It’s the first expedition world cruise in history!

Fly-Cruise to Antarctica

Silversea Cruises is making things even easier for cruises who want to explore Antarctica with a fly-cruise combo that brings passengers to the White Continent via plane to meet their ship. Guests have the option of an all-inclusive nine-night fly-cruise aboard Silver Explorer with visits to the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia, the Falkland Islands, the Ross Sea, and the Subantarctic Islands included in the cruise line’s enriched Antarctica collection.

Arctic Grand Voyage

Leaving on July 16, 2021, Silver Cloud will embark on the cruise line’s first ever Arctic Grand Voyage, a cruise visiting 51 destinations across seven countries. The 63-day cruise takes guests through remote waters while a line-up of guest speakers designed to retrace the route taken by famous explorers on a Northwest Passage crossing.

Which of the Silversea Cruises would you most like to take? Let us know!