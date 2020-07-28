Silversea Cruises Introduces New Culinary Podcast

Luxury cruise line Silversea Cruises has always been known for their cuisine, but unfortunately it’s been a while since guests had the opportunity to dine on board. Today, the cruise line announced the launch of S.A.L.T. Lab Radio, a new culinary podcast, which draws from the cruise line’s S.A.L.T. program (Sea and Land Taste).

The podcast, hosted by Silversea’s Director of the S.A.L.T. program and former Editor-in-Chief of Saveur Magazine Adam Sachs, will use storytelling to unlock entire ecosystems around culinary discovery when it launches aboard new ship Silver Moon.

With special guest appearances from culinary experts, each episode of the new podcast will take listeners deep into the world’s richest culinary cultures. Its setting will change according to the geographical positioning of Silversea’s Silver Moon and the S.A.L.T. program. Along with Sachs, the podcast is co-produced by Howie Kahn, Rob Corso, and Casey Kahn at FreeTime Media.

“We could all use some transporting stories these days. And with grounded local experts to guide us, we can make connections to places that go beyond the usual chit-chat about where to eat and what to try where, though there will be plenty of practical useful advice for the hungry traveler too,” said Adam Sachs. “We’ll follow the route of Silver Moon and meet up with passionate chefs, winemakers, informed food writers and other experts to help us appreciate the places we visit through the lens of what they grow and cook there.”

The first episode of the new podcast is available to stream for free on iTunes, Spotify, and Google Podcasts, as well as on Silversea’s blog.

In S.A.L.T. Lab Radio’s first episode, Sachs speaks with three culinary innovators along the border of Italy and Slovenia: Ana Roš, widely regarded as Slovenia’s best chef and Co-Owner of Hiša Franko, the first restaurant in Slovenia to earn two Michelin Stars; Antonia Klugmann, Head Chef and Owner of the Michelin-starred restaurant L’Argine a Vencò in Collio, Italy; and Mateja Gravner, a Winemaker at the illustrious Gravner family winery, which straddles the Italy-Slovenia border and utilizes ancient winemaking techniques. As well as Ana’s quest to bring honor to her ingredients, the hurdles Mateja’s family faces, and the way Antonia draws influence from her complicated heritage, Sachs discusses Trieste’s most celebrated cookbook, ancient wine making techniques, and the world’s most surprising potato.

“As the pioneering leader in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, we are always looking for innovative ways to respond to our guests’ needs, preferences and behaviors, and to enrich their travels,” says Barbara Muckermann, Silversea’s Chief Marketing Officer. “With anticipation growing around our soon-to-launch S.A.L.T. program, we have introduced our new podcast, S.A.L.T. Lab Radio, to begin sharing immersive culinary stories with our guests in an engaging and accessible way and to offer an alluring taste of what’s to come.”

Future episodes will be released in the coming weeks and topics include Albania, Sicily and Lisbon. As Silver Moon cruises to the Caribbean and South America, additional series will bring listeners into the culinary cultures of these regions, too.

