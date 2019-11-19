Silver Cove Sets the Private Island Standard

Private islands are all the rage in cruising these days as lines are jockeying to have the most exclusive, luxurious or exciting private island experience in the industry. Norwegian Cruise Line has a handful of new ships in service and many of them are making stops at Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island resort. The company announced that the island will undergo a series of upgrades as part of the Norwegian Edge program which is aimed at elevating the brand’s standard of excellence. The enhanced oceanfront resort will be known as Silver Cove.

What is Silver Cove?

Great Stirrup Cay is a 270-acre oasis complete with an oceanfront lagoon area including private beach access, 38 beachfront villas, a Mandara Spa as well as a new Moet Bar and the Silver Cove Restaurant and Bar.

The Villas at Silver Cove were designed to provide guests with the same experience available across the 17-ship fleet. The 38 air-conditioned villas range from studios to larger one-and-two-bedroom villas, and they are equipped with a full bathroom, daybed, club chairs, TV with on-demand entertainment and outdoor patio and lounge seating. They also include access to a private beach and the Silver Cove Restaurant and Bar. Six lagoon one-bedroom villas include an expanded living area with a wet bar and a private king-bedded master bedroom. Two lagoon two-bedroom family suite villas also feature a private dining area, entertainment area and a larger master bedroom with a spa tub and shower.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Private Island

Norwegian Cruise Line was the first to implement a private island destination for their passengers and the line continues to enhance and evolve its available offerings ashore as an extension of the innovative amenities on board.

With over 1,500 feet of accessible beachfront; over 50 cabana and villa options; an array of shore excursions to choose from, including a new zipline experience that extends up to nearly 3,000 feet in length; a dozen food and beverage options ashore; and its natural tropical setting, Great Stirrup Cay continues to be one of the highest guest-rated ports in the Caribbean.