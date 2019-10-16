Shore Excursions: Forts in Ports

Today, the battlements provide beautiful backdrops to our snapshots, and their towers reach reassuringly into clear skies – but as in centuries past, they allow us to keep watch as each new ship enters the harbor from ports unknown.

Fort Jefferson

A 2-hour ferry ride from Key West stands the largest brick masonry structure in the Americas, once a prison for Union deserters.

Brimstone Hill

Since the 1600s, these impregnable fortifications have guarded “the Mother Island,” St.….

By Grant Balfour

Photo: Patrick Farrell/Visit Florida