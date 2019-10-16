94 Views
October 16, 2019
Shore Excursions: Forts in Ports
The New World’s colonial past lives on in thes picture-perfect monuments to rebellion, romance, and the age of piracy
Today, the battlements provide beautiful backdrops to our snapshots, and their towers reach reassuringly into clear skies – but as in centuries past, they allow us to keep watch as each new ship enters the harbor from ports unknown.
Fort Jefferson
A 2-hour ferry ride from Key West stands the largest brick masonry structure in the Americas, once a prison for Union deserters.
Brimstone Hill
Since the 1600s, these impregnable fortifications have guarded “the Mother Island,” St.….
This is only an excerpt. To read the full article, subscribe to Porthole Cruise Magazine.
By Grant Balfour
Photo: Patrick Farrell/Visit Florida
Your September/October 2019 Issue Excerpts
Let us know your comments!