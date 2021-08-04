Shop Around: Unique Hotel Boutiques

THE BEVERLY HILLS HOTEL SIGNATURE SHOP – Los Angeles, California

The Beverly Hills Hotel has a storied history as a magnet for movie stars and moguls. It’s also a wonderful place to shop for preppy accessories that will make you look the part. The hotel’s Signature Shop sells classic souvenirs like toys and magnets, as well as artwork and limited edition brand collaborations, like the Linus bicycle sporting the banana leaf print that adorns the hotel’s wallpaper. Plush dog beds, luxurious pink silk pajamas, and beach towels are also for sale, but the true status-symbol purchase here is the Signature umbrella, in the hotel’s iconic pink and green. (For use back home, of course, since rainy days are something of a mirage in La-La Land.)

KEEP SHOP AT THE NOELLE – Nashville, Tennessee

The Noelle in downtown Nashville is all about connecting guests to the creative soul of the city. Accordingly, the hotel’s gift shop is a showcase for local makers, and the home of exclusive collaborations and pop-ups. The rotating inventory includes clothing and homewares, stationery, and modern takes on the cowboy hat. There are candles and roll-on perfume vials of the hotel’s signature scent, and Noelle-branded items such as a black-and-white bandana and a classy keychain. Even the kids’ stuff is cool — like the toddler-sized graphic tee emblazoned with the words: “A town full of wild animals & lovely people.”