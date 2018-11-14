Seeing Seattle On a Budget

Looking for a way to see the Emerald City on a budget? We have you covered! Seattle may seem like an expensive town, but they have a lot of attractions that are free. Grab your coffee and let’s hit the streets of Seattle for some fun!

Enjoy the Local Attractions

Pike Place Market

The essential Seattle stop for any visitor. Pike Place Market has been selling goods and food since 1907. It is the oldest farmers’ market in the country. You can pick up a breakfast sandwich or bakery item from the longest operating business at the Market – Three Girls Bakery. Plenty of goods and foods are on display for you to peruse. The famous flying fish are usually tossed around whenever a crowd starts to form. You can catch one of the fish if you ask nicely. Local performers provide free entertainment throughout the day. The best time to visit is early in the morning. By mid-morning, the Market is teeming with visitors.

Olympic Sculpture Park

The Belltown neighborhood is home to the Olympic Sculpture Park. The park is operated by the Seattle Art Museum and admission is free. Nine acres of art and green space are open for you to explore. A 2,500-foot pedestrian path leads visitors to a quiet beach area on the waterfront. Artists such as Mark di Suver, Alexander Calder, and Richard Serra have contributed pieces to this space. Olympic Sculpture Park provides a beautiful view of Puget Sound. If you are really lucky, you may even be able to glimpse the Olympic Mountains.

For Cheap Eats

Dick’s Drive-In

This burger joint is a mainstay of many Seattleites’ diet. They have been serving cheap eats since 1954. The menu is small and serves only hamburgers, cheeseburgers, fries, sodas, and milkshakes. If you want to eat like a local, try the famous Dick’s Deluxe burger. This well-done burger is served with mayonnaise, chopped pickles, and lettuce. The local franchise has six locations throughout the area. You can have a huge lunch (or dinner) that will not break the budget. Remember, no substitutions!

Settle In For the Night

Ace Hotel

For a unique Seattle experience, book a room at the Ace Hotel. This trendy hotel is located in the Belltown neighborhood. It is only a 10-minute walk to Pike Place Market and Olympic Sculpture Park. The historic building offers guests plenty of budget accommodations with a little flair. The budget rooms have shared bathrooms, minibars, and televisions. If you are looking for more privacy, upgrades are available. These rooms feature a private bath, original artwork, and views of the waterfront. All rooms have free Wi-Fi too. A complimentary breakfast is served for all guests. There is even an on-site cafe and bar if you are looking for more dining options.

Seattle has many budget-friendly places in the city. You don’t have to spend a lot of money to experience the history and culture of this unique city. These places will help you to get the most out of your travel dollars.