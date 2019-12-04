Seattle’s Best Breweries Before or After Your Cruise

Seattle has a vibrant and innovative brewing scene, with microbreweries ranging across town from north to south. Many of Seattles’ best breweries still only have limited distribution, so make sure to check them out while you are in town because you might not have a chance when you get home!

Figurehead Brewing

This nautical-themed brewery is slightly hidden past row upon row of fishing boats near the Fisherman’s Terminal. This Magnolia-brewed beer was created by avid home brewers Bob Monroe, Jesse Duncan, and Jesse Warner. Figurehead Brewing Company was founded in 2016. The brewery itself has a smaller indoor seating area where you can check out the brew tanks, or a large outdoor beer garden where you can watch the boats. Try an amber Aroma of Tahoma (a joke name for locals) or sample the 3rd Leg barleywine. You’ll typically find an excellent selection of IPAs, Pales, and German-style beers too.

Peddler Brewing Company

Peddler Brewing Company is for the bicycle lover, or peddler, as created by owners Dave and Kelly. This Ballard-based business has a large indoor seating area, and an even larger heated and covered outdoor patio area. The decor is based on the love, sweat, and tears of the bicycle community with long-retired bike wrecks decorating the walls. A standout feature of this location is the availability of fantastic food, with the world-class vegan food truck Cycle Dogs on site, and for the omnivore fantastic sandwiches from Mean Sandwich. When it comes to beer make sure you check out a Downshift Double IPA or the unique Horchata Cream Ale.

Future Primitive Brewery

Hidden in the lesser-known White Center neighborhood, this locals spot has a heated outdoor patio, indoor enclosed upper playspace, bar seating, outdoor games and a view of the whole works from the second-floor window. Future Primitive is all about the dichotomy of old and new — classic beers and new and fresh ingredients and flavors. Food is also available onsite (think sausages and fries). Try a seasonal special, the Glamour Boy, a blackberry extra pale that highlights local ingredients or pull up to the bar with Sunshine on My Porter, a coffee-based stout.

Lowercase Brewing

Nestled in the Georgetown neighborhood under the glowing Rainier “R”, this single-level brewery has the added benefit of being near some quality local wineries too. Lowercase Brewing boasts a family feels with board games and trivia events. At this brewery, the focus keeps it simple and stays on the beer. Grab a soft pretzel and some standout beer cheese to pair with the year-round Mexican Lager, or try a seasonal Squash Ale. Grab some beer to go in a unique, Lo-Boy can too.

A small sampling of Seattles’ best breweries, you won’t want to miss this pre-cruise opportunity, so grab a pint now!