Seatrade Cruise Global Takes Decisive Action, Postpones Event

In response to the current global health situation, the biggest event in the cruise and shipping industry is being postponed. Seatrade Cruise Global officially announced their decision in an email to participants sent this afternoon.

In their statement, Seatrade Cruise Global cited recent travel bans, as well as restrictions regarding events in Miami Beach as the reason for the cancellation.

As previously communicated, we have continuously reviewed the situation with regards to Seatrade Cruise Global in April 2020. Up until recently, the majority of industry feedback indicated that we should try to continue with the event as scheduled if possible. It’s clear now, however, that this is not possible due to the numerous globally imposed travel bans and the latest restrictions related to running events within Miami-Dade county, as well as the latest feedback we have received from many of you. We therefore confirm that Seatrade Cruise Global 2020 has been postponed and that we are working with our association partners and you, our customers on alternative options.

RELATED: Princess, Viking Cruises Halt Operation for 60 Days

Health and Safety a Priority for Seatrade

The decision to postpone the event comes in the wake of the cancellation of a number of high profile events such as the NCAA basketball tournament and the Masters golf tournament due to the COVID 19 global health crisis. Since many of the trade show’s attendees come from overseas, the decision was a smart one that will help slow the spread of the virus and ensure the health and safety of all in attendance.

Continuing their statement, Seatrade Cruise Global ensured that more information regarding the event will be made available in the coming weeks.