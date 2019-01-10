SEARCH

Viking Announces 2020-2021 World Cruise
Cruise News
242 views
242 views

Viking Announces 2020-2021 World Cruise

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 9, 2019
167 Views
January 10, 2019

The Weight After

Waiting for an upcoming cruise can be agonizing … but so can checking the scale once you’re back home.

SeaDream II's edible reception area

The Monthly Mantra

A Holiday Miracle! … A Holiday Miracle! … A Holiday Miracle!

Dover sole: delicate and moist in a sauce of butter, garlic and wine. Veal Wellington: tender slices of flavorful veal topped with a rich mushroom duxelle and wrapped in a flaky crust. Lobster bisque: creamy and fragrant, a mass of chunky, fresh lobster nuggets floating throughout. Gingerbread souffle: Light, airy, luxuriant, and complemented by a scoop of silken cinnamon-ginger ice cream.

Those are just a few of the heavenly dishes I enjoyed during my SeaDream Yacht Club Christmas cruise … and yet, somehow, I actually lost a pound! That, ladies and gentlemen, is a true holiday miracle.

RELATED: Delicate Features – Face Plates as Fine Art

After a cruise, I approach the bathroom scale the same way I approach fidelity.com to check my IRA balance during volatile financial times. There’s a sameness to the terror I feel prior to that first post-cruise weigh-in (when I vividly recall consuming what must have been a half-pound of brie during a shipboard cocktail hour) and what I experience as I prepare to learn the impact of an 800-point 1-day market drop on my retirement savings.

In the case of the IRA, I berate myself. I should have been less aggressive. I should have diversified more. I should have taken the whole darn balance out in one-dollar bills and stuffed them in my mattress.

SeaDream's Champagne and Caviar Splash

SeaDream’s Champagne and Caviar Splash | Photo: Judi Cuervo

After a cruise, I berate myself before stepping on the scale in much the same way. I didn’t really need to eat all the mixed nuts at the bar along with the half-pound of brie. I should have skipped dessert a few times — or at least avoided the decadent petit-four tray, eating the rich white chocolate selections first before attacking the dark chocolate ones and the chocolate-covered strawberry. Where was the willpower that might have steered me away from the luscious cheese trays, the gorgeous dessert extravaganza, the lavish beach barbecue that followed SeaDream’s signature Champagne and Caviar Splash, the chocolate-chip-cookie ice cream sandwiches offered by SeaDream waiters as I laid by the pool and the open bar, with its Champagne, beer, and expertly-mixed cocktails that were mine for the asking?

SeaDream Yacht Club Christmas Cruise

SeaDream 2's gingerbread house

SeaDream II‘s edible reception area | Photo: Judi Cuervo

Temptation was everywhere aboard my SeaDream II holiday sailing … even in the air. Imagine, if you would, a massive, elaborately decorated gingerbread house on display in the ship’s reception area, the intoxicating aroma wafting past each time you headed for your suite. This festive structure sat on a field of old-fashioned penny candies … how could I not pick up a Tootsie Pop each time I passed by?

And yet, somehow, here I am, a full pound lighter than I was before I set sail. Maybe it’s because I worked out for an hour each morning in SeaDream II’s gym. Or maybe it’s because I didn’t muster up the courage to step on the scale until I’d been home for a week, one filled with tuna wrap dinners, skipped lunches, and Atkins bars. Or maybe it’s a true holiday miracle.

And if the gods still have a few miracles to throw around, now is a good time for us to have a look at that IRA.

— Judi Cuervo

###################
When is the Best Time to Cruise?
Cruise Tips
2164 views
2164 views

When is the Best Time to Cruise?

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 26, 2018
For Shore: Your Daily Tot on Tortola
Destinations
415 views
415 views

For Shore: Your Daily Tot on Tortola

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 24, 2018
Cruise Deal of the Week – December 21, 2018
Cruise Deal of the Week
674 views
674 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – December 21, 2018

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 21, 2018
A Classic, Reborn
Featured
522 views
522 views

A Classic, Reborn

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 20, 2018

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

The Latest

Viking Announces 2020-2021 World Cruise
Cruise News
242 views
242 views

Viking Announces 2020-2021 World Cruise

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 9, 2019

Are you ready to relive the most fascinating wager in fiction? When Jules Verne wrote Around the World in 80 Days, the fiction trip he imagined was…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2018 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions