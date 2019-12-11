Green Seas: A SeaDream Innovation Come True

When SeaDream Yacht Club first launched twin mega-yachts SeaDream I and SeaDream II in 2001, they were intent on setting themselves apart from the rest of the cruising world. “It’s Yachting, Not Cruising,” they emphasized while achieving the industry’s highest accolades for their laid-back, personalized-luxury approach.

The Very Green SeaDream Innovation

In 2019, the announcement of a new mega-yacht signals SeaDream’s efforts to push the envelope in new, greener ways: The 110-suite SeaDream Innovation is currently one of the world’s most advanced hybrid ships being built.

Thanks to a grant of USD $1.8 million from Enova, an organization owned by the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment, the revolutionary vessel will be chock full of eco-friendly features such as a large battery pack of about 4 MWh (megawatt-hour) capacity. This means silent sailing is possible for up to three hours without emissions or disturbance to the surrounding wildlife. Because of this advanced system, SeaDream Innovation will be able to sail to sensitive areas such as the Norwegian fjords and along the ice edge toward the North Pole.

The mega-yacht will also install an “Organic Rankine Cycle” machine that takes waste heat from the engines and converts it into electricity. This can produce up to 150 kW of electrical power, reducing fuel consumption and resulting in lower emissions.

Aside from these eco-friendly milestones, SeaDream Innovation will also be the first in SeaDream’s fleet to travel to all seven continents, bringing its acclaimed boutique luxury to every corner of the globe. When available in port, the mega-yacht can be plugged into shoreside electrical grids by using a multi-voltage shore connection system, reducing local pollution anywhere in the world.

SeaDream Innovation is set to sail in 2021 and will visit 49 countries and over 200 ports in its first 15 months.

Photo: SeaDream