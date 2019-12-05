Scarlet Lady Completes Sea Trials

It seems like just yesterday we were getting excited for the first cut of steel for Virgin Voyages’ upcoming ship Scarlet Lady. Now we’re here to celebrate another huge milestone in the life of a cruise ship, successful sea trials. You can’t fill a cruise ship with happy passengers before making sure it floats! We never had any doubt that the ship’s sea trials from November 15th to the 18th and another from November 20th to the 30th would be a success and Virgin confirmed it this morning.

Scarlet Lady Finally at Sea

Virgin Founder Sir Richard Branson boarded the Scarlet Lady in Marseille, touring the ship with his wife Joan and children Sam and Holly, as well as Virgin Voyages’ CEO Tom McAlpin, Chief Commercial Officer Nirmal Saverimuttu, SVP of Design Dee Cooper and CEO of Virgin Atlantic, Shai Weiss. Sir Richard painted the outline of the Virgin flag on the hull of the ship where the Virgin Voyages logo will appear.

“We’re thrilled to have completed such a significant milestone with our Sea Trials and have our amazing crew to thank for their passion and tenacity in this achievement. We’re one step closer to getting our Sailors on the Scarlet Lady and are grateful for all that have chosen to join us on this adventure,” said Tom McAlpin, Virgin Voyages CEO.

RELATED: ‘Valiant Lady’ Announced by Virgin Voyages

The first official voyage for the ship is scheduled for April 1, 2020. Though they haven’t announced specific names, rumors about celebrity appearances, special events, surprises and more are flying around the industry.

As Virgin Voyages first ship prepares for her Maiden Voyage, the brand announces their second ship, Valiant Lady. Debuting in May 2021, Valiant Lady will have a home port of Barcelona, Spain and will sail 7-night Mediterranean itineraries. Bookings for the three feature itineraries, that all offer overnight and late-night stops across some of the hottest destinations in France, Italy and Spain, will open December 19, 2019.

Have you booked your trip with Virgin yet? Let us know in the comments below!