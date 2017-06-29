Savvy Shopper: In the British Virgin Islands

In the Bag

How to be a savvy shopper when your ship calls on the British Virgin Islands.

By Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon

A string of roughly 60 pieces of paradise afloat in 56 square miles of Caribbean blue, the British Virgin Islands seduces visitors with sandy coves, rollicking beach bars, and, of course, those mammoth marvels, The Baths. But beyond the beach there are several “shopportunities” worth leaving your chaise for. Here are some of my favorites.

Aragorn’s Studio

Artist Dick Aragorn-Read’s Trellis Bay, Tortola, studio-turned-store is a go-to for crafty souvenirs from the BVI and all over the Caribbean. His signature fireball and copper sculptures, as well as silk-screened T-shirts, are bestsellers. AragornBVI.com

Deliberate Hues

These ruggedly beautiful handmade leather-and-pearl necklaces, bracelets, earrings, belts, and rings transition effortlessly from sandy sweeps to city streets. Best of all, proceeds from their sale benefit a Virgin Gorda primary school. DeliberateHues.com

EC Soap Co.

Get “Caribbean clean” with East Caribbean Salt and Soap Co.’s line of….