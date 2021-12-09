San Juan’s Sensational Seven

Puerto Rico has been through a lot over the past few years. Hurricanes and pandemics might have given the proud Puertorriqueños pause, but they’ve built back better than ever. Now, America’s great Caribbean cruise port is perfectly positioned to become everyone’s favorite island paradise.

It’s got a little of everything: forested mountains, sun-kissed beaches, colonial history, world-class gastronomy, a thriving art scene, and clubs where you can salsa all night long — up-tempo or despacito. Whether you’re returning to San Juan because you can’t get enough or you’re planning your first visit to the Walled City, here are seven sensational ways to get the most out of Puerto Rico’s capital.

Outdoor Salsa Workshop

You’re bound to learn something new about the salsa beat at a class taught in the open air under a gazebo at Jaime Benitez National Park, next to the calm waters of Condado Lagoon. In this class, as in many others throughout the city, professional instructors guide dancers new to salsa through the first steps of the form. By the end of the hour, you’ll be able to step and turn easily, and you’ll be ready for a whole lot of fun in San Juan’s clubs … or anywhere with a dance floor and el ritmo!

San Juan Sunset Sail

Hop aboard the 37-foot-long catamaran Ohana and take in the sights of historic San Juan Bay as the sun sets. Whether you’re thinking of a romantic evening with someone special, or a party with a few friends, you can sip beer, sparkling wine, rum punch, or soft drinks while taking in natural beauty and, if you’re into it, getting the inside scoop on local landmarks from the captain. As sun fades into oranges and reds beneath the waves, you can watch the city lights flickering on the surface of San Juan Bay.

Taino Caving and Culture

Interested in adventuring outside the city limits? Globally renowned photographer Roberto Moreno leads tours into the land of Puerto Rico — literally — by leading visitors underground. You can descend through more than 60 caves full of fantastic karst formations and petroglyphs carved into the stone walls by the indigenous Taino people long before the Europeans arrived. Along the way, learn about the natural beauty of the island, from its forested slopes to its bioluminescent bays, and attend a workshop on Taino pottery, showing how the first Puerto Ricans made their beautiful, functional art.