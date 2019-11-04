Saga Reveals New Spirit of the Rhine

When Saga launched their new river cruise ship Spirit of Discovery earlier this year, we already knew the cruise line had her sister ship planned for 2020. The cruise line announced ANOTHER new river ship to set sail in Spring of 2021, Spirit of the Rhine. The ship will be built by Vahali, a Dutch manufacturer with nearly 100 years of shipbuilding experience.

Spirit of the Rhine

Using more than 60 years of insight gained from providing products and services exclusively to the over-50’s, Saga will be using the inspiration of their boutique ocean cruises to design the new build ship which will echo this luxury styling. Most cabins will have a French balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows for the best possible views.

The ship will also feature a modest gym, a lounge with bar, a separate library area, a main restaurant as well as a reservation-only restaurant with show cooking, a large sun deck, jacuzzi, barbecue and extensive seating area. Wifi will be free for all guests.

Robin Shaw, the CEO of Saga Travel, explain how the new ship will usher in a new era of river cruising luxury for their guests.

“I am delighted to announce that we are using our experience in ocean cruising to design a bespoke ship for those guests who want a luxurious, boutique river cruise experience.This launch of Spirit of the Rhine heralds a step change in the future of river cruising and when it comes to the onboard experience, our boutique approach to cruising will ensure that our guests have an experience that combines unrivalled, first class service with bespoke authentic experiences that are tailored just for them.”

Where will the new ship sail?

Spirit of the Rhine will be sailing on rivers including the Rhine, Moselle, Main and Danube as well as through the stunning waterways of Holland. Saga is a specialist in the provision of products and services for life after 50. The Saga brand is one of the most recognized and trusted brands in the UK and is known for its high level of customer service and its high quality, award winning products and services.

Have you cruised with Saga? Let us know in the comments!