Royal Caribbean Takes Delivery of Odyssey of the Seas

The latest ship from Royal Caribbean International is finally here! Odyssey of the Seas was delivered to the cruise line by Meyer Werft Yard in Papenburg, Germany in a ceremony attended by Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO Richard D. Fain, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International Michael Bayley, and Master of Odyssey of the Seas Captain Per Kristoffersen.

The new ship is the 25th vessel in Royal Caribbean International’s fleet. it will debut from first-time homeport Haifa, Israel in May 2021 and Fort Lauderdale, Florida in November 2021. At 169,000 gross tons and measuring 1,138 feet long and 135 feet wide, Odyssey of the Seas will be the newest and largest ship to homeport in Israel and the first of its kind to call Florida its home later this year. It is the second Quantum Ultra Class ship built by Royal Caribbean.

“Receiving Odyssey of the Seas into the Royal Caribbean family is a welcomed breath of fresh air. The ingenuity, passion and hard work our dedicated crew, teams on land and partners at Meyer Werft put into building a new ship always deliver, and to pull it off so well during a time unlike any other is incredible,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “We are looking forward to delivering the memorable vacations we’re known for today on a ship that will mark several firsts for us, from making Israel a first-time homeport to introducing Quantum Ultra Class to North America. Every new ship is a blank slate to go bolder and be different, and Odyssey is bringing the very best of the new and guest-favorites across two continents for the years to come.”

The ship’s initial cruises from Israel will be 3- to 7-night getaways through October to visit sun-soaked destinations in the Mediterranean, including Rhodes, Santorini, Mykonos and Athens, Greece and Limassol, Cyprus. The cruises are for fully vaccinated individuals above the age of 18. Crew on board will be fully vaccinated prior to embarkation on the inaugural cruise.

Following its inaugural summer season, Odyssey of the Seas will embark on a transatlantic crossing for its North American debut this November, where it’s scheduled to cruise 6- and 8-night Caribbean itineraries from Fort Lauderdale will calls on popular islands such as Aruba, Curacao and Perfect Day at CocoCay.