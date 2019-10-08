After a long day of riding waves, shooting hoops, swimming, and more, it’s time to enjoy one of the many dining venues on board Symphony of the Seas. The main dining room offers world class cuisine with a new menu each evening to keep your tastebuds guessing. Offering a mixture of classic favorites and options for younger cruisers, the main dining rooms have something everyone will love.

Those looking to enhance their meal should try one of the many specialty restaurants like Jamie’s Italian by Jamie Oliver or Izuma, an exotic Asian-inspired restaurant all sushi lovers will enjoy. Chops Grille is the best place on board to get a quality piece of meat prepared by experienced chefs. Surf and turf, anyone?

Another popular feature of Symphony of the Seas are the unique drink menus and offered by the ship’s many bars and lounges: Schooner Bar, English Pub, Boleros, and the Diamond Club for Pinnacle Club Crown & Anchor Club members. The ship does an excellent job providing places to sit back and relax while sipping something interesting and listening to great live music.