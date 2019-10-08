fbpx

For those booking a cruise on the brand new Symphony of the Seas, operated by Royal Caribbean, you’re about to sail on the biggest cruise ship ever made!

Overview

Not only does Symphony of the Seas tower above the rest as the world’s largest cruise ship, the amenities, restaurants, and activities for all ages make it one of the funnest cruise ships we’ve ever experienced. Our view? Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas is a top of the line cruise ship and anyone with the opportunity to cruise on it should jump at the chance!

Come aboard with us and read our Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas cruise ship review!

Porthole Cruise Magazine Overall Rating
4.4/5

Our ship ratings are compiled by cruise and travel experts with firsthand knowledge of each ship.

After a long day of riding waves, shooting hoops, swimming, and more, it’s time to enjoy one of the many dining venues on board Symphony of the Seas. The main dining room offers world class cuisine with a new menu each evening to keep your tastebuds guessing. Offering a mixture of classic favorites and options for younger cruisers, the main dining rooms have something everyone will love. 

Those looking to enhance their meal should try one of the many specialty restaurants like Jamie’s Italian by Jamie Oliver or Izuma, an exotic Asian-inspired restaurant all sushi lovers will enjoy. Chops Grille is the best place on board to get a quality piece of meat prepared by experienced chefs. Surf and turf, anyone?

Another popular feature of Symphony of the Seas  are the unique drink menus and  offered by the ship’s many bars and lounges: Schooner Bar, English Pub, Boleros, and the Diamond Club for Pinnacle Club Crown & Anchor Club members. The ship does an excellent job providing places to sit back and relax while sipping something interesting and listening to great live music. 

We mentioned some awesome activities above, but there’s a whole lot more to do on this ship than any other! Challenge your friends and family to a game of glow-in-the-dark laser tag before heading over to Playmakers Sports Bar and Arcade for a bite to eat. There’s a great mix of activities for children, teens and adults so the whole family has something to do. The ship really comes alive at night with planned events and late night dance spots for those who like to turn up after dark. 

If you’re looking to catch a wave, Symphony of the Seas has two FlowRider surfing simulators so you spend more time hanging ten than waiting in line. Speaking of water parks, the ship also has the tallest water slides at sea, Typhoon and Cyclone, which pit passengers against one another in a race to the finish! 

Even the interior staterooms  on the brand new Symphony of the Seas are impressive, so it should come as no surprise that the ocean view and balcony rooms, all the way up to the suites, are some of the most comfortable and inviting at sea. Each room includes access to room service, baby-friendly features, turn down service, in room wifi options, and much more.

The “Ultimate Family Suite” might be the single funnest stateroom at sea. Featuring 2 bedrooms in a loft design, an air hockey table, a  wall, a slide from the top level, swinging chairs, and more, this suite is an incredible vacation room for kids and parents.

The entertainment options are unique as well, and with popular shows like Hairspray and the thrilling AquaTheater, there’s always something new to see. There’s even a full ensemble orchestra, complete with a conductor, which accompanies performances in the main theater. The Studio B ice rink turns into a glitz and glamour show in the evenings and features expert choreography and skilled skaters twisting, turning, and flying all over the ice.

The Adventure Ocean Theater is a place for kids to put on their own performances including the fun and exciting Circus Show and Pirate Show. Parents will love some time alone knowing their kids are having a great time without them. 

