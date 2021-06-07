Royal Caribbean Reverses Course on Vaccine Mandate

Royal Caribbean International has announced they plan on having their whole fleet back in service by the end of the year and the announcement came with an unexpected twist: vaccines will not be mandatory to sail. Changing course from their announcement earlier this year, Royal Caribbean strongly suggests that guests receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but no longer require it to sail. The move seems to be the result of Florida’s ban on vaccine passports which makes it illegal for a business in the state to ask patrons for proof of vaccination.

While all crew members on board Royal Caribbean ships will be vaccinated against the virus, only Royal Caribbean sailings to Alaska will have a vaccine mandate on board.

From the press release:

Guests are strongly recommended to set sail fully vaccinated, if they are eligible. Those who are unvaccinated or unable to verify vaccination will be required to undergo testing and follow other protocols, which will be announced at a later date.

“This is it. Vacationers can finally plan to take their precious time off this summer and truly get away after what has been a challenging time for everyone. I would like to sincerely thank our guests and travel partners for their incredible patience and understanding during this very difficult period. Thanks in large part to the successful rollout of vaccines, the world of adventure is beginning to open up, and we are all excited to start delivering great vacations to our guests, who have increasingly told us they are getting vaccinated. As of today, 90% of all vacationers booking with Royal Caribbean are either vaccinated or planning to get vaccinated in time for their cruise,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “We also thank Governor DeSantis of Florida, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Broward County Mayor Steve Geller and Chairman of the Canaveral Port Authority board Wayne Justice and board commissioners for their steadfast support of our industry and for providing access to vaccines to the thousands of crew on our ships off the eastern seaboard. This act of understanding and humanity has been deeply appreciated, and we are grateful for their support, which is enabling the health and safety of our guests, crew members and the communities we visit.”

Planning Simulated Cruises

As a result of removing the vaccine mandate, Royal Caribbean International must now complete the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s protocols for simulated sailings. If a cruise line requires vaccinations for 95% of guests on board, no simulated cruises are necessary. The process requires each ship to complete a simulated cruise before receiving approval to resume sailing from U.S. ports. According to Royal Caribbean, passenger applications for simulation cruises are under review and receiving approvals on a rolling basis.

Royal Caribbean’s full summer lineup:

Royal Caribbean International also released a full lineup of when their ships will be back in action. The list is below: