Royal Caribbean Mask Brings Underwater Adventures to Snapchat

Cruise News – Jun. 19, 2017

Royal Caribbean invites the world to experience a first-of-its-kind underwater adventure through the lens of Snapchat Spectacles. From June 21 to June 25, 2017, Royal Caribbean’s Snapchat channel will immerse viewers in one-of-a-kind underwater adventures thanks to custom-designed scuba masks dubbed “SeaSeekers.” The mask was custom engineered by the cruise line for use with Snapchat Spectacles, which are sunglasses that can Snap. The mask allows the wearer to Snap while underwater and will give those above the surface a unique perspective into the intriguing underwater world of marine life.

“The SeaSeeker will enable all adventure-seekers to get a front-row seat to the thrilling adventures found underwater in a way that has never been possible before,” said Jim Berra, chief marketing officer and SVP of Marketing, Royal Caribbean International. “Snapchat continues to be a favorite channel for curious travelers and is the ideal platform for this first-of-its-kind undersea exploration. We are excited to find an innovative way to use the Snapchat Spectacles with our SeaSeeker mask so that we can bring the underwater experience to our guests as they visit the incredible destinations we sail to. We’ve even taken the added step of applying for a patent for the SeaSeeker mask so that we can bring it to our guests exclusively.”

The three dives will feature incredible underwater adventures seen through the eyes of three well-known divers: In Cozumel, marine wildlife photographer and conservationist Roberto Ochoa will give viewers a rare glimpse into the annual migration of Whale Sharks. Marine biologist Gabriela Nava and co-founder of the organization Oceanus, A.C. based in Mexico, will take viewers to see a coral reef restoration project where she and her team have been working to restore the local reefs. In Belize, fans can follow along as free diver Ashleigh Baird visits the Great Blue Hole, an underwater sinkhole that is believed to be the largest of its kind.

Follow #SeekDeeper by following @RoyalCaribbean on Snapchat or by searching on other social platforms using #SeekDeeper.

Photo: Royal Caribbean International

