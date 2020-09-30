fbpx

Cruise News
Evan Gove - September 30, 2020
Evan Gove
September 30, 2020

Royal Caribbean Margaritas: Sabor the Taste

Sabor Taqueria & Tequila Bar | Photo: Royal Caribbean International

Summer may be coming to an end, but that’s all the more reason to dust off your bartending skills and make your favorite tropical cocktail at home! We can’t think of anything more foolproof than a margarita, so we’ve gathered a few recipes from Royal Caribbean’s Sabor Taqueria & Tequila Bar aboard Oasis-class ships for some fresh takes on this Mexican classic.

Pairing with some fresh guacamole and chips is highly recommended!

Sabor Taqueria & Tequila Bar Cranberry Margarita

2 oz. tequila

0.75 oz. fresh lime juice

2 teaspoons cranberry jam (or sauce)

1 teaspoon honey

Rim the glass with brown sugar. Pour all of the ingredients in a mixing tin and shake. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with a lime wheel.

Grand Sabor Margarita

1.5 oz. Patrón Reposado tequila

0.5 oz. Cedilla açaí liqueur

0.5 oz. Grand Marnier

0.5 oz. lime juice

0.5 oz. simple syrup

Combine all of the ingredients in a shaker tin over ice and shake well. Double strain over fresh ice.

Jalapeño-Cucumber Margarita

1.5 oz. Don Julio Blanco tequila

0.5 oz. Cointreau orange liqueur

1 small piece of jalapeño pepper

3 sprigs of cilantro

3 discs of cucumber  

1 oz. lime juice  

0.5 oz. simple syrup

Muddle the jalapeño and cilantro together in a mixing glass. Combine all remaining ingredients in a shaker tin full of ice. Shake well and double strain over fresh ice.

Let us know your favorites in the comments below! 

Evan Gove
Evan Gove is the SEO & Content Manager for Porthole Cruise's digital department. He covers cruise industry news and writes ship reviews for porthole.com. You can also catch him as a guest on the YouTube series Cruise Control with Bill Panoff. Follow his tweets and posts about the cruise industry from Porthole Cruise's social media accounts.

