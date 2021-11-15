Royal Caribbean Holds Naming Ceremony for New Odyssey of the Seas

Click on the icons below to share this post









The newest ship from Royal Caribbean International is officially ready to sail! The cruise line hosted a naming ceremony on board the brand new Odyssey of the Seas in Port Everglades on Saturday. The ship’s Godmother, Erin Brown, the first Bahamian paratriathlete to compete in the Paralympic Games qualifiers, was joined by Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO Richard Fain and Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley with Senior Vice President of Entertainment Nick Weir playing MC.

Brown is the person from the Bahamas to be chosen as a Royal Caribbean ship Godmother.

With most of those on board looking on from the pool deck, Brown shared her overwhelmingly positive message.

“I am immensely grateful to have been selected as Godmother to Odyssey of the Seas,” said Brown. “As a proud Bahamian, it is an honor to also represent The Bahamas and share my story with so many others. My experiences have empowered me to reinvent myself and transform my life, and I’m committed to helping ensure others can do the same.”

Soon to be former Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO Richard Fain gave credit to the team at Royal for accomplishing such a magnificent ship all while in the midst of a pandemic.

“Today, we get to show the world what imagination and determination look like when they come together,” said Fain. “All of what our teams have done over the past 20 months has led us to this moment when we can finally show the innovation and beauty of Odyssey of the Seas.”

Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley noted the decades of partnership between the Bahamas and his cruise line.

“It’s our honor to welcome Erin as our first Bahamian Godmother,” said Bayley. “She is an incredible individual who pushes to change the status quo, making her the perfect choice for a ship as innovative as Odyssey of the Seas. It’s also fitting because The Bahamas has been our great partner and neighbor since Royal Caribbean first set sail to the islands more than 50 years ago.”

After the ceremony, the ship set sail for a 2-day cruise with a call on Perfect Day at Cococay, the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas. Stay tuned for more highlights of the sailing later this week!

Check out some scenes from the event in the video below!