Royal Caribbean Group’s “Pay it Forward” Program Now Open

The past year (year!) has been difficult for everyone involved in the cruise and travel space. Empty planes, empty cruise ships and for travel agents, empty bookings day after day. Thankfully Royal Caribbean Group decided to do something about it. As part of the second phase of their successful RCL CARES program to support its travel advisors, today the cruise conglomerate opened up applications to their Pay It Forward program aimed at assisting travel partners during this challenging time.

“Pay it Forward,” announced in December, is designed to provide financial assistance to the travel advisor community in the form of three-year, interest-free business loans. Cruise lines have long had a wonderful relationship with travel agents and keeping those small businesses afloat is necessary for cruising to return back to normal once this pandemic is in the rearview.

From the communications sent to travel agents:

Understanding that the events of 2020 were debilitating and, in some cases, paralyzing to so many businesses, the Pay It Forward Program is designed to help our travel partner’s rebuilding and recovery process. With a total of $40M available to our travel agent community, qualifying agencies can now apply for a business loan in just three easy steps.

Travel agency business owners can apply for financial support from Royal Caribbean using the CruisingPower website. The site provides additional information and everything advisors need to know, including additional program details and eligibility parameters.

Royal Caribbean has also partnered with ACAP + The Loan Source to help facilitate travel advisors PPP applications. ACAP + The Loan Source specializes in helping to ease the application processes for PPP loans and forgiveness. Travel partners can begin their PPP loan application here with ACAP + The Loan Source at any time.

Royal Caribbean Cruising in Singapore

Earlier this month, Royal Caribbean announced they would extend their season on board Quantum of the Seas in Singapore. The cruise line’s commitment to providing a safe and healthy environment for guests is one of the main reasons why they’ve been able to restart successfully. The cruise line implemented a set of comprehensive health and safety measures in place, such as mandatory COVID-19 testing, reduced sailing capacity and strict physical distancing measures.