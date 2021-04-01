Royal Caribbean Extends Singapore Season to October

Since Royal Caribbean International began cruising from Singapore in December of 2020, more than 50,000 cruisers have sailed safely on board. As a result, Royal Caribbean International today announced Quantum of the Seas will continue sailing from Singapore through October 2021. The season was previously scheduled to conclude in June 2021.

Royal Caribbean International first started their Ocean Getaways from Singapore last year with the local government’s CruiseSafe Certification, which ensures the cruises meet the comprehensive health and safety requirements developed in coordination with the government of Singapore.

“We have continued to see an overwhelming demand in Singapore to sail on board Quantum of the Seas. With more than 50,000 guests having cruised with us and zero positive COVID-19 cases to date, holidaymakers can rest assured we are focused on delivering safe, memorable cruise holidays,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Royal Caribbean’s 30-plus sailings in Singapore offer a real-life, validated model of how cruising can be a unique, safe vacation beyond what many other travel options can offer. I’m confident we’ll continue to see how successful cruising can be through a combination of our proven, healthy and safe practices, which are informed by the Healthy Sail Panel’s 74 recommendations, and the rollout of vaccines around the world.”

Health and Safety Protocols

Quantum of the Seas will continue to operate with the same set of comprehensive health and safety measures in place which have kept guests safe these past few months. Protocols include COVID-19 testing, reduced sailing capacity, physical distancing measures, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing processes, and industry-leading contact tracing.

“When we started pilot cruises in Singapore, our aim was to regain the confidence of guests by endorsing cruise operators with rigorous hygiene measures. Singapore’s CruiseSafe standards have set a clear benchmark for our cruise partners, who have been diligent in ensuring the measures on board are adhered to. Thus far, we have completed more than 90 sailings with over 120,000 passengers and no reported cases of COVID-19 spreading on board,” said Annie Chang, Director, Cruise, Singapore Tourism Board.

A Return to Normal

Since Summer 2020, Royal Caribbean has seen more than 100,000 passengers onboard 152 cruises in Asia and Europe including the more than 50,000 guests who have sailed aboard Quantum of the Seas. The cruise line has also announced plans for their brand new ship Odyssey of the Seas to cruise from Haifa, Israel, Jewel of the Seas to sail from Cyprus and Anthem of the Seas to sail from the UK in the coming months. Adventure of the Seas and Vision of the Seas will resume operation in the Bahamas and Bermuda as well.