Royal Caribbean Extends Singapore Season for Quantum of the Seas

Ladies and gentlemen, we have good news! Royal Caribbean International today announced they will be extending Singapore season for their ship Quantum of the Seas following a successful restart in December 2020. The ship will now sail from Singapore until June 2021, but the cruises remain for residents of the city-state only.

“We are thrilled to announce the extension of the sailing season and look forward to having guests experience first-hand our signature cruise vacation that has wowed local cruisers already, with many booking repeat visits,” said Angie Stephen, Managing Director, Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean International. “Our close partnership with the Singapore Government has played an instrumental role in the success of these pilot cruises, and we remain committed to safeguarding the health and safety of our guests and crew during these additional sailings.”

Safe Cruising is Possible

What Royal Caribbean has been able to do with these sailings is a huge confidence boost to an industry that’s suffered the most from the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to help keep guests safe, the cruise line implemented a set of comprehensive health and safety measures in place, such as mandatory COVID-19 testing, reduced sailing capacity and strict physical distancing measures.

The cruise line is also turning to technology to help their efforts. A new contactless muster drill 2.0 removes the need for large gatherings and their new wearable Tracelet helps with physical distancing and contact tracing. The move to technologically advanced ships was something that was coming eventually, but the pandemic sped up the process and we can expect to see similar tech come standard on new ships in the future.

The short 2-, 3- and 4-night sailings don’t have any stops in ports by design to limit outside interactions. Royal Caribbean worked closely with the Government of Singapore, the Singapore Tourism Board and their own team of health and safety experts to develop their protocols and so far, it seems like they’ve done everything right to keep guests happy and healthy.

To help with peace of mind, the cruise line’s COVID-19 protections include a 100% credit towards a future cruise should a guest or any member of their travel party test positive for COVID-19 during the three weeks prior to their booked cruise; or a full refund if a guest, or any member of their travel party, tests positive during their voyage. Royal Caribbean will continue to cover COVID-19 related costs up to $25,000 SGD (aprox. $33,000 USD) per person in the travel party for onboard medical costs, any required quarantine, and travel home.