Every major cruise line has them these days. No, not deck chair hogs, private island-style resorts where only guests on board the ship are privy to the many activities to be found. Today, Royal Caribbean International put pen to contract with the the government of Antigua and Barbuda, along with the assistance of the Consulate General of Antigua and Barbuda to build the cruise line’s first Royal Beach Club at Antigua. Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas will be the first ship to call at the beach club in November of this year. Royal Caribbean already owns and operates Perfect Day at CocoCay, a private island in the Bahamas.

Royal Beach Club at Antigua

In a press release today, the cruise line introduced the resort-style club and outlined what the guest experience will look like.

“The Royal Beach Club will deliver a memorable beach day to our guests,” said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Together with the government of Antigua and Barbuda, we will bring to life an experience that will bring more visitors to these idyllic islands and create significant economic benefits and opportunities. In addition, we are looking at ways for the local community to also enjoy the beach club on days our ships are in other destinations.”

The Royal Beach Club at Antigua will sit along more than a half-mile of beachfront and will feature the cruise line’s signature service and amenities exclusively for Royal passengers. The club will have private cabanas and a pool with a swim-up bar, complemented by locally inspired experiences. Guests can enjoy island-style BBQs, live music, jet skis, paddle boarding, snorkeling, and a family splash pad.

RELATED: Royal Caribbean Plans Major CocoCay Upgrade

Cruising to Antigua

St. John, Antigua’s cruise port, features a dock so tendering won’t be necessary. When Symphony of the Seas calls in November, it will be the first Oasis class ship to ever visit the island. The influx of tourists to the island was an attractive part of the deal for the island of Antigua and her sister island, Barbuda.

The Honorable Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Economic Development and Investments, Government of Antigua and Barbuda, said: “The government of Antigua and Barbuda is truly grateful and appreciative that Royal Caribbean’s first Royal Beach Club will be in Antigua, which confirms confidence in our twin island state. We are also excited to share our beautiful island with guests sailing aboard Royal Caribbean ships when they begin calling to the island later this year.”

Have you visited a cruise line’s private island resort? Let us know in the comments below!