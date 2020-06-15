River Cruising Returning to Australia

Australian cruise operator Captain Cook Cruises is returning their river cruise operations back to normal starting June 23rd on Australia’s Murray River. The 7-night ‘Welcome Back’ cruise on board the beautiful paddlewheel river ship PS Murray Princess from Renmark to Mannum in the Australian state of Victoria will be one of the first to set sail in the country since the industry-wide shutdown in March.

Captain Cook Cruises isn’t the first river cruise line to have a restart plan ready to go. Earlier this month, A-ROSA River Cruises announced their river cruise ship ALVA will recommence operation on June 17th for all sailings along Portugal’s Douro River. Itineraries on the Rhine and Danube in Germany restart on the 19th and 20th of June.

Australia previously banned ocean cruise ships from stopping at ports in the country through September 17, 2020.

‘Welcome Back’ to Australia River Cruising

When Captain Cook Cruises had to suspend operation in March, they decided to use the time off to dry dock PS Murray Princess in Renmark for routine upkeep and survey work. They also used the time to devise and implement stringent and rigorous hygiene standards and cleaning procedures for guest health and wellness moving forward.

All hard public surfaces ( tables, handrails, door handles, counters etc.) will be cleaned regularly and the cruise line has added additional hand sanitizers and cleaning stations so guests and employees can exercise good hygiene practices. Guests will be asked to practice social distancing whenever possible.

The cruise line has also done away with any kind of buffet-style dining to help prevent the spread of illness on board the ship.

Murray River Cruises

The Murray River is the longest in Australia and one of the most popular for cruising in the country. River cruise ships operated by Captain Cook Cruises navigate a series of locks along the river while guests enjoy stops at wildlife preserves, archaeological sites, and enjoy the wonderful flora and fauna of the outback. Local Australians looking for a week long getaway should jump on the opportunity to cruise again.

If you could take a cruise on the closest river to you this week, would you?