Regent Seven Seas Upgrades Spas Fleetwide

A luxury cruise is one of the best vacations you can take. Living like royalty is something everyone should get to experience at least once in their life and Regent Seven Seas Cruises is making it even easier to get the pampering you deserve when sailing on one of their luxury ocean liners. A fleet-wide upgrade to the onboard spas is helping passengers improve their health, beauty and overall wellness for a luxury vacation experience.

Serene Spa & Wellness

The new spa, called Serene Spa & Wellness, offers services inspired by the many places Regent sails. Some of the many services include:

ELEMIS facial therapies

Body treatments

Massages

Manicures

Pedicures

Kérastase salon serviceS

Fitness classes

Personal training

And more

“Regent is deeply inspired by the peace and serenity that can be found in every region of our globe, and we are bringing the beautiful traditions and tried-and-true techniques of the world’s cultures into the exclusive experiences of Serene Spa & Wellness™ through spa treatments, cuisine and captivating shore excursions,” said Jason Montague, president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “We originally developed this innovative experience for Seven Seas Splendor™ in our pursuit to perfect luxury for our newest ship, and then decided to expand Serene Spa & Wellness™ for guests to embark on a global journey of relaxation on all Regent ships. Serene Spa & Wellness™ will set a new benchmark in luxury spas at sea.”

The spa is committed to using only natural ingredients in each treatment and that aids in the health and wellness of each and every guest. The influence of the new services reaches past the spa as well. Guests will find Serene Spa & Wellness Selections in many restaurants on board the ships.

Created with a globally inspired approach to healthy living, these culinary creations are as tasty as they are good for you. A wide variety of innovative options are available in eateries across Regent’s fleet of luxury ships, featuring fabulous cuisine influenced by the many places Regent sails.

Serene Spa & Wellness™ will launch on each Regent ship during the following voyages: