Seven Seas Splendor: Regent’s Newest Cruise Ship

One of the top names in luxury cruising added a new ship to its fleet this week with the delivery of Seven Seas Splendor at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy. The ship is the fifth for Regent, who first began luxury cruises nearly 30 years ago. Regent also has plans to add a sixth ship in 2023.

About Seven Seas Splendor

Regent specializes in small ship luxury cruising and Seven Seas Splendor continues that legacy. The all-suite, all-balcony ship, holding just 750 guests, features more than 46,000 square-feet of Italian marble, and her 375 suites include nearly 52,000 square-feet of balcony space – among the largest balconies at sea. The beautifully appointed suites range from the 307 square-foot Veranda Suite to the lavish 4,443 square-foot Regent Suite.

