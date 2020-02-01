Seven Seas Splendor: Regent’s Newest Cruise Ship
One of the top names in luxury cruising added a new ship to its fleet this week with the delivery of Seven Seas Splendor at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy. The ship is the fifth for Regent, who first began luxury cruises nearly 30 years ago. Regent also has plans to add a sixth ship in 2023.
About Seven Seas Splendor
Regent specializes in small ship luxury cruising and Seven Seas Splendor continues that legacy. The all-suite, all-balcony ship, holding just 750 guests, features more than 46,000 square-feet of Italian marble, and her 375 suites include nearly 52,000 square-feet of balcony space – among the largest balconies at sea. The beautifully appointed suites range from the 307 square-foot Veranda Suite to the lavish 4,443 square-foot Regent Suite.
RELATED: Regent Seven Seas Upgrades Spas Fleetwide
Lavishly designed public spaces include five exquisite and unique restaurants and three elegant bars and lounges, while a $5 million curated art collection, more than 500 crystal chandeliers, and over an acre of Italian marble complement the ship’s sophistication. She will be helmed by Captain Serena Melani, who grew up in Italy and has worked on board ships since she was just 16 years old. She previously worked as the Third Officer for Carnival Cruise Line.
“Wherever you turn on Seven Seas Splendor, you will be surrounded by elegance, comfort and hospitality,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Luxury travelers have anticipated this stunning new ship for more than two years. The day she opened for reservations was the busiest booking day in our company’s history. We thank the talented team at Fincantieri for collaborating with Regent to achieve our ambitious vision of creating the ship that perfects luxury. Seven Seas Splendor demonstrates how Regent continues to deliver An Unrivaled Experience for guests across our fleet.”
The ship also features a Culinary Arts Kitchen with 18 stations for hands-on gourmet cooking demonstrations presented by master chef instructors, and Serene Spa & Wellness, a new globally inspired spa brand created for Seven Seas Splendor offering exclusive treatments that integrate techniques and ingredients from destinations around the world to soothe both the body and mind.
The ship is scheduled to spend its first year in service sailing the Caribbean and Mediterranean.