St. Thomas Eyes June 1st Return for Tourists
Cruise News
596 views

St. Thomas Eyes June 1st Return for Tourists

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 30, 2020
167 Views
April 30, 2020

CRUISE RECIPE: Princess Cruises’ Linguini Al Pesto Alla Moda Ligure

Hungry to Sail Again

Admit it.  After a few nights of filet of beef Wellington, butter-dipped lobster tail, foie gras and maybe even caviar, we start to yearn for a steaming bowl of pasta.

And if you’re aboard Princess Cruises, you’re in luck!

In Princess Cruises’ Linguini al Pesto Alla Moda Ligure, humble ingredients combine to produce an extraordinary dish that will help you cope with the temporary closure of your favorite Italian restaurant during this pandemic.  And if you can’t find pine nuts in your pantry or the local market, substitute walnuts as I do. Mangia!

Sabatini's

Sabatini’s Italian restaurant on board Princess Cruises | Photo: Princess Cruises

Ingredients:

1 lb. red bliss potatoes

½ lb. fresh green beans

1 ½ lbs. dried linguine

Pesto:

3 cups basil leaves

4 large garlic cloves

½ cup pine nuts

1 ½ cups extra virgin olive oil

1 ¼ cups Parmesan cheese, grated

Salt & pepper

Garnish:  fresh basil, ½ cup pine nuts

Directions:

In blender, puree the basil, garlic, pine nuts and olive oil until a smooth paste is formed.  Do not overblend.  Transfer to a bowl, mix in the Parmesan cheese and season with salt and pepper.

Place the red bliss potatoes in two quarts of cold, salted water and bring to a boil.  Continue to boil until the potatoes are tender but not falling apart.  Remove from water, slice and season with salt and pepper.

Meanwhile, blanch the green beans in two quarts of salted boiling water for approximately 6 minutes or until tender but still crisp.  If the beans will not be served immediately, chill them in ice water to prevent overcooking.

Bring 6 quarts of salted water to a boil and boil the pasta until al dente, approximately 9 minutes.

In a large saute pan, combine the cooked pasta, potato slices, green beans and a generous amount of pesto to coat well.  Heat thoroughly and adjust the seasonings.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.  Toast the nuts for garnishing by placing them in the oven and cooking until light brown, turning often.

Serve the pasta with the potatoes and bean in a large bowl or plate.  Garnish with toasted whole pine nuts, fresh basil and grated Parmesan cheese.

Let us know your comments!
596 views
596 views

In an address to the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands yesterday, Governor Albert Bryan Jr. outlined a five-tier plan to reopen the islands for tourism by…

