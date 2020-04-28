Hungry to Sail Again

In September of last year, the six-star Scenic Eclipse stopped traffic when she arrived in New York for her christening—the ceremonial bottle of champagne smashed against her hull by Dame Helen Mirren. Not only was Scenic Eclipse a more intimate vessel than is usually witnessed at Pier 88, but she was topped by two H130-T2 helicopters used to give guests a bird’s eye view of some of the magnificent destinations this 228-guest discovery yacht delivers them to.

“Well, that doesn’t help me now,” you might be thinking….what’s for dinner?

Glad you asked.

Today, Scenic Eclipse’s Executive Chef Tom Goetter shares with Porthole Cruise Magazine his secret recipe for Korean Braised Short Ribs from Koko’s, Scenic Eclipse’s Asian Fusion Restaurant and Sake Bar—just one of ten dining experiences available aboard the yacht.

Is it delicious? Incredibly so! Is it a tad ambitious? Perhaps, but it’s worth it…and, seriously, what else do you have to do these days?

Korean Braised Short Ribs “Korean Pulled Beef”

Main ingredients (serves 4 to 6)

3 lbs. bone-in beef short ribs (pork ribs suitable alternative)

1 ½ cup water

2 carrots cut into medium size pieces

10 chestnuts, peeled (fresh or canned)

Sauce ingredients

6 oz. red apple (or nashi/Asian pear), cored and chopped

2 oz. onion, peeled and chopped

6 tbsp. regular soy sauce

2 tbsp. brown sugar

2 tbsp. honey

2 tbsp. rice wine (mirin)

1 tbsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. sesame oil

5 whole black peppercorns

Method

Soak the beef ribs in cold water for 10 to 20 minutes. This is to draw out the red liquid from the meat. Change the water a few times during the process.

Blend the sauce ingredients in a mixer or food processor and set aside.

In a large pot, bring water to rolling boil. Boil the ribs for 6 to 8 minutes over medium high heat. Drain the water and rinse the ribs in cold running water. Cut off any obvious excess fat from the ribs.

Place the ribs in an oven and add the 1 ½ cup water. Add two-thirds of the sauce. Boil over medium heat for about 30 minutes, covered. Stir gently and flip ribs. Reduce the heat to medium low and continue to simmer for about 10 minutes longer, covered.

Add the remaining ingredients (carrots, chestnuts and the remaining sauce) and continue to simmer over medium low heat for about 20 minutes, covered.

Continue to simmer until your desired tenderness is achieved (usually up to an additional hour, covered). Test for tenderness.

Depending on how long the dish has simmered, you may still have a reasonable amount of sauce/liquid remaining in the pot. In this case, continue to reduce the sauce over medium low heat until the sauce nearly disappears—another hour or so. The result will be meat that falls off the bone. Many Korean moms would object to this, as the dish is visually less appealing…yet it’s exactly what we want!

To reheat, add 1/3rd cup of water in a pot and boil it for 5 to 7 minutes over medium high heat, covered, till sticky again.

Naan Bread Recipe

Ingredients (serves 4 to 6)

1 cup flour

1 tsp. sugar

½ tsp. salt

1 tbsp. oil

1 tsp. baking powder

1/3 cup yoghurt

½ cup milk

Method

Mix all Ingredients in a bowl to form a soft dough.

Cut the dough into 6 pieces and roll each into a circle

Place an ungreased flat pan on stovetop burner and heat until smoking

Grill for approximately two minutes until golden in color; flip naan and grill other side for approximately two minutes

Avocado Raita Recipe

Ingredients (serves 4 to 6)

2 ripe avocados

1 medium-sized onion (finely chopped)

2 medium-sized tomatoes (very finely chopped)

1 green chilli (finely chopped)

½ tsp. red chilli powder

1 tsp. cumin powder

½ cup chopped fresh coriander leaves

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 cup yogurt (fresh, unsweetened, whisked till smooth)

Salt to taste

Method