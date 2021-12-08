Reaching The Apex

apex [ ey-peks ] noun,: the uppermost point, the highest or culminating point, peak, summit, climax.

The latest addition to Celebrity Cruises’ fleet has been christened in perfect agreement with Webster’s Dictionary. Fifteen months of pandemic patience has been rewarded with the long-awaited launch of the stunning Celebrity Apex. While it’s been said that good things come to those who wait, in this case it’s great things, including a new fleetwide policy of including tips, WiFi, and a complimentary Classic Drink Package. Innovative elements that made cruise headlines in the Caribbean on sister ship Celebrity Edge also appear on this dazzling debutante of design making new waves in the Mediterranean.Public areas display a whimsical yet elegant creativity. The three-story, central Grand Plaza is resplendent in design and facilitates friendly gatherings with live music. The upper-level Cafe al Bacio and lower-level Martini Bar add to the ambience with specialty cocktails and coffee, while the adjacent Craft Social evokes a pub with televisions broadcasting sporting events.

Apex Eateries

Flanking the atrium are two specialty restaurants. The Fine Cut Steakhouse, evoking a classic steakhouse atmosphere, serves up prime-grade beef and premium seafood while Le Grand Bistro lunchtime venue morphs into Le Petit Chef and Family in the evenings for an animated tabletop dinner presentation that defies description. Raw on 5 is a sushi lover’s dream and the Rooftop Garden Grill stokes al fresco romance with dining under the stars.

Taking a new approach to meals, Apex offers four main-dining restaurants, each with exclusive design characteristics and ambience. Menus vary from night to night and as their names imply, the Normandie, Tuscan, Cosmopolitan, and Cyprus each offer a distinctive twist on international flavors. Celebrity Select Early or Late dining provides for assigned times and tables while Celebrity Select Dining Anytime is a popular alternative that allows you to choose when and where you dine.

Adam and Eve would feel at home in the tropical splendor of Eden, a hybrid bar/restaurant blossoming with actual plants suspended from the ceiling and sprouting from the walls surrounding the open kitchen.