Punta Sur Eco Beach Park: A Hidden Gem in Cozumel

If you’re a frequent cruiser, there’s a good chance you’ve visited Cozumel, Mexico at least once. This popular port-of-call is a staple in the Western Caribbean. Even if you think you’ve “been there, done that” in Cozumel, there’s one place you really need to see. I got to experience this beautiful place for the first time on a recent Royal Caribbean cruise, with a group traveling to celebrate my sister-in-law’s wedding (congratulations Ashlie and Albert)! Here’s why Punta Sur Eco Beach Park should be on your next Cozumel itinerary.

Accessibility

Punta Sur is located on the southern tip of the island—hence the name—which means “South Point” in Spanish. The park is a 30-minute drive from the international cruise port. Our group rented a small bus with a driver. Renting a vehicle is the best option as opposed to taking a taxi; you will want transportation inside the park (Jeeps are a popular choice). The daily price of admission is reasonable at $16 USD per person and gives you access to many of the park’s amenities. The admission price felt like a steal compared to prices I’m used to seeing at home in Orlando.

Activities at Punta Sur Eco Beach Park

Our first stop was to the Celarin Lighthouse and navigation museum. The museum is a self-guided tour of the history of Cozumel, with many artifacts. However, the main attraction is venturing to the top of the lighthouse. Sweeping views of beautiful, turquoise water and rocky shorelines awaited us at the top.

Then, we made our way to Playa Chunchacab. This is a great place to relax and enjoy a gorgeous beachfront with crystal-clear waters. Loungers and umbrellas are already set up, so all you need to do is plop down and take in the view. Hungry? Bring some extra cash to enjoy a delicious meal right on the beach. We enjoyed classic Mexican cuisine like tacos, nachos, and fresh seafood all while keeping our toes in the sand. Also, sip on a specialty drink— they will serve it in a freshly-picked coconut if desired.

We were perfectly content to spend the majority of our time sunbathing, but there are many other activities that are worth exploring. These include snorkeling, kayaking, boating around a lagoon, and visiting a Mayan ruin.

Atmosphere

The best part of Punta Sur isn’t the gorgeous views and great activities, but how well-maintained it is. Employees are accommodating, admission is a breeze, and there is ample parking. There are plenty of bathrooms, outdoor showers, and food options as well. Plus, small crowds left us feeling like Punta Sur Eco Beach Park was our private Cozumel oasis.

While most major cruise lines offer stops in Cozumel, only some offer Punta Sur as a shore excursion. However, don’t let this deter you from visiting the park! We had a fantastic time being on our own. In fact, our drive back to port was one of my favorite parts of the day, where we were treated to spectacular views of towering, rocky cliffs overlooking beautiful royal blue waters.

Savannah D. is a writer and digital marketer based out of Orlando. Originally from Pennsylvania, Savannah moved to Florida in 2009 for its beautiful scenery, great weather, and to work for the Mouse. Now, Savannah spends her time writing, marketing for local businesses, working at Walt Disney World, and exploring everything Florida has to offer with her husband. Connect with her on LinkedIn.