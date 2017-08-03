Princess, Cunard, and P&O Now Offer Same-Sex Weddings at Sea

Cruise News – Aug. 3, 2017

Following a recent landmark Supreme Court ruling enabling same-sex marriages in Bermuda, three cruise lines can now offer same-sex weddings at sea on ships that are registered in Bermuda. Cunard Line, P&O Cruises, and Princess Cruises can now offer ceremonies performed by the ship’s captain* and a marriage license issued by Bermuda.

“Cunard has brought people together through travel for over 175 years, and we’re proud to mark another milestone in our company’s history as we welcome our first gay marriage booking and many other marriages to come,” said Josh Leibowitz, senior vice president, Cunard North America.

Cunard has offered weddings on its ships for the past five years and has married more than 250 couples. The line’s bookings for same-sex couples are now open, with the first booking already made.

Bookings are also now open for same-sex couples wishing to tie the knot aboard P&O Cruises. In fact, the line’s first wedding is already set to be held on Azura in the Caribbean in January 2018.

“I am delighted that following this much anticipated change in the legalities we are now the first British cruise line to be able to arrange same sex weddings on board,” said P&O Cruises’ senior vice president, Paul Ludlow. “Weddings at sea are very romantic and getting married by the captain* in the middle of the ocean is an unforgettable experience.”

Cunard and P&O Weddings at Sea packages include:

A romantic ceremony at sea conducted by the captain*

Wedding ceremony venue with floral arrangements

Traditional wedding music

Services of the onboard wedding coordinator

Attendance of a professional photographer at the ceremony

Commemorative wedding certificate

An official copy of the marriage certificate

The cost of the license fees

A bottle of Champagne in the cabin on arrival

Champagne for a toast after the ceremony

Invitations and thank you notes

Wedding outfit pressing service

An additional 5kg luggage allowance for the couple if travelling on a P&O Cruises fly/cruise holiday (for P&O Cruises)

*If the captain is unable to conduct the ceremony, the deputy captain will be asked to conduct on their behalf.

In addition, although same-sex commitment ceremonies are not new to Princess Cruises, the line said it’s delighted by the ruling and looks forward to hosting same-sex marriages. Princess added that they are currently working on developing a range of services and amenities to meet the needs of same-sex couple ceremonies and will release full information on these shortly.

The cruise ships that can now host same-sex weddings include each of Cunard’s three ships, all of P&O’s except for Britannia, and 13 Princess ships.