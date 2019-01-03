SEARCH

California Skies: It’s the Carnival AirShip!
Cruise News
263 views
263 views

California Skies: It’s the Carnival AirShip!

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 2, 2019
182 Views
January 3, 2019

Princess Cruises Debuts New Wine List

A New Wine List for Princess Cruises | Porthole Cruise Magazine

One of the most important factors people consider when booking their cruise vacation is the food and drink offerings on board the ship. From a main dining room with rave reviews to speciality restaurants with a wine list as diverse as the passengers, cruisers want options in order to take their cruise experience to the next level.

Princess Cruises recently announced an expanded wine list compiled with assistance from sommelier Doug Frost, who is one of four individuals in the world to hold simultaneously the Master of Wine (MW) and Master Sommelier (MS) titles. He was only the second person in history to complete both exams and 25 years later his is still one of only four people in the world to have achieved both distinctions.

A New Kind of Wine List

When Princess Cruises set out to revamp their wine list, the goal wasn’t just to expand offerings but also cultivate an overall wine philosophy of exploration, discovery and enrichment. They are also conscious that not everyone has the same love and appreciation for wine. That means avoiding overly technical wine list descriptions in favor of more colloquial terms like “refreshing,” “light and mild,” “fruity and vibrant” and “rich and textured.”

Wine List

New Wine Menu Reimagined in Partnership with Master of Wine and Master Sommelier Doug Frost | Photo: Princess Cruises

“Princess guests have a passion for culinary travel so our goal in creating this new wine menu was to find fascinating wines from some of the memorable destinations Princess visits,” said Frost. “This way guests can return from shore and still experience local tastes with exciting wines at all price points. Plus, what better way to celebrate any occasion than with a special bottle of wine that can be shared with friends and loved ones on a cruise.”

RELATED: Grape Destinations – Wine and Your Health

The expanded list adds about 50% more wines available for purchase, most at reasonably affordable prices – 30% of the wines fall below $39 a bottle and with 66% of the menu under $50.

Is food and wine a major factor in where or with whom you choose to cruise? Does an expanded wine list make you more likely to cruise? Let us know in the comments below!

############
For a Healthier Trip, Avoid This Common Mistake
Airlines
1192 views
1192 views

For a Healthier Trip, Avoid This Common Mistake

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 18, 2018
Coming up Roses: Carnival Poised for HUGE 2019
Cruise News
1303 views
1303 views

Coming up Roses: Carnival Poised for HUGE 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 17, 2018
Ship Shape on <i>Norwegian Bliss</i>
Lifestyle
866 views
866 views

Ship Shape on Norwegian Bliss

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 14, 2018
Cruise Deal of the Week – December 14, 2018
Cruise Deal of the Week
513 views
513 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – December 14, 2018

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 14, 2018

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

The Latest

California Skies: It’s the Carnival AirShip!
Cruise News
263 views
263 views

California Skies: It’s the Carnival AirShip!

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 2, 2019

Most cruisers are happy at sea level but Carnival Cruise Line, one of the most recognized brands in the industry, is taking things higher in 2019, literally!…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2018 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions