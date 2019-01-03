Princess Cruises Debuts New Wine List

One of the most important factors people consider when booking their cruise vacation is the food and drink offerings on board the ship. From a main dining room with rave reviews to speciality restaurants with a wine list as diverse as the passengers, cruisers want options in order to take their cruise experience to the next level.

Princess Cruises recently announced an expanded wine list compiled with assistance from sommelier Doug Frost, who is one of four individuals in the world to hold simultaneously the Master of Wine (MW) and Master Sommelier (MS) titles. He was only the second person in history to complete both exams and 25 years later his is still one of only four people in the world to have achieved both distinctions.

A New Kind of Wine List

When Princess Cruises set out to revamp their wine list, the goal wasn’t just to expand offerings but also cultivate an overall wine philosophy of exploration, discovery and enrichment. They are also conscious that not everyone has the same love and appreciation for wine. That means avoiding overly technical wine list descriptions in favor of more colloquial terms like “refreshing,” “light and mild,” “fruity and vibrant” and “rich and textured.”

“Princess guests have a passion for culinary travel so our goal in creating this new wine menu was to find fascinating wines from some of the memorable destinations Princess visits,” said Frost. “This way guests can return from shore and still experience local tastes with exciting wines at all price points. Plus, what better way to celebrate any occasion than with a special bottle of wine that can be shared with friends and loved ones on a cruise.”

The expanded list adds about 50% more wines available for purchase, most at reasonably affordable prices – 30% of the wines fall below $39 a bottle and with 66% of the menu under $50.

Is food and wine a major factor in where or with whom you choose to cruise? Does an expanded wine list make you more likely to cruise? Let us know in the comments below!