Princess Cruises Successfully Completes First Voyage Back

When Majestic Princess arrived back in Seattle yesterday after completing a 7-day cruise to Alaska, it marked an important milestone for Princess Cruises. Arguably one of the hardest-hit cruise lines by the COVID-19 pandemic, Princess hasn’t had a ship sailing since March of 2020. Getting back to normal is a sigh of relief for the cruise line and loyal passengers who have waited a long time to set sail with the Carnival Corporation brand.

The round-trip cruise visited some of Alaska’s most popular ports of call like Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan.

“Welcome back to Princess, is what I said to our guests while I was cruising with them onboard Majestic Princess for our first Return to Alaska cruise,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “From the very beginning, Alaska has been at the core of Princess Cruises and has really helped shaped the very essence of who we are today. While visiting ports of call, I personally expressed my gratitude to our port partners and elected officials who were instrumental in our return and joined me in warmly welcoming guests to their picturesque communities.”

Majestic Princess in Alaska

Along with visiting some of Alaska’s most popular ports, the cruise was part of Princess Cruises’ award-winning “North to Alaska” program that brings together local personalities, culture and Alaska seafood to immerse guests in the history and traditions of The Last Frontier. Some of the highlights include signature specialty dining, Movies Under the Stars, production shows and Discovery@SEA programs such as original musicals, magic shows, feature films, top comedians and original game shows.

This fall, Princess Cruises will begin sailing from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Ft. Lauderdale. Starting between September 25 and November 28, 2021, cruises onboard eight Princess MedallionClass™ ships are slated for visits to the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast.