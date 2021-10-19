Princess Cruises Offers Half-Price Sailings to First Responders and Medical Professionals

Click on the icons below to share this post









As a special thank you to first responders and medical professionals across the country, Princess Cruises is offering a special 50% off promotion which can be used on select cruises sailing from North America through February 2022.

Those who qualify can verify their status via a digital verification form called Sheer ID between October 18th and 31st and the cruise offers will be emailed on November 3rd. Participants have until December 31st to book their cruise.

“We wish to express our sincere gratitude to the first responders and medical professionals who have been our heroes caring for people in need day in and day out and continue to inspire everyone around them,” said Shelley Wise, Princess Cruises vice president integrated marketing. “We hope this special offer affords the opportunity to get away with their loved ones to reconnect and relax on a real vacation.”

Cruisers will have a few options to choose from when it comes to their cruise including departures from Los Angeles and San Francisco to Mexico and the California Coast, as well as Caribbean cruises sailing from Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

Win a Free Cruise

Along with offering 50% off for first responders, Princess Cruises is offering active first responders and medical professionals the opportunity to enter a sweepstakes between October 18-31, 2021 for a chance-to-win a cruise for two people on a 7-day Eastern Caribbean cruise including a balcony stateroom for two with drinks, wifi and crew incentive included with Princess Plus.

For those who book, remember that Princess Cruises are only for those who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. All fully vaccinated guests must also produce a negative, medically-observed COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within two days of their embarkation on all Princess sailings. Crew vaccinations are in accordance with CDC guidelines.

