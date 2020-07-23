Princess Cruises Cancels Most Voyages Until December 15

Citing the continued COVID-19 virus pandemic, Princess Cruises made the difficult decision to extend their pause in cruising operations for voyages in Asia, Caribbean, California Coast, Hawaii, Mexico, Panama Canal, South America & Antarctica, Japan, and Tahiti/South Pacific through December 15, 2020.

With international travel bans and no-sail orders complicating things further, Princess Cruises relayed their disappointment to passengers, but ultimately, guest safety and well-being had to be prioritized.

“We share in our guests’ disappointment in cancelling these cruises,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “We look forward to the days when we can return to travel and the happiness it brings to all who cruise.”

Princess Cruises was one of the first cruise lines to announce they were shutting down cruises in light of the pandemic. Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended their no-sail order until the end of September.

If Your Princess Cruise was Cancelled

For those booked on a Princess Cruise that was cancelled. There are some options available for a refund or rebooking. Those who have paid Princess in full will have the option to receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus credit equal to 25% of the cruise fare.

For guests who have not paid in full, Princess Cruises will Double the Deposit, providing a refundable FCC for the money currently on deposit plus a matching bonus credit that can be used on any voyage through May 1, 2022. The matching bonus is non-refundable, will not exceed the base cruise fare amount of the currently booked cruise, and will have a minimum value of $100 per person.

Enchanted Princess Coming Soon

The news hasn’t been all bad for the cruise line. Their newest ship, Enchanted Princess, underwent her sea trials earlier this month and is in the final stages of completion. The ship will be the fifth ship in Princess Cruises’ line of Royal-class ships, joining Royal Princess, Regal Princess, Majestic Princess, and Sky Princess. Enchanted Princess will accommodate 3,660 passengers and 1,346 crew.