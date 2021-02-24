Princess Cancels More Sailings Due to Canada Cruise Ban

Along with their Carnival Corporation brand sister line Holland America, Princess Cruises was forced to cancel select Alaska, Canada, New England and Pacific Coast cruises in 2021. Earlier this month, Canadian Transport Ministry announced an Interim Order that extends the closure of Canadian ports and waters to passenger vessels over 100 passengers until February 28, 2022.

Statement from Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz

“We share in our guests’ disappointment over these cancelled voyages especially as we have been preparing our ships for our return to service,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. “Princess Cruises has sailed to Alaska for more than 50 years and the incredible Last Frontier is part of our proud heritage. We understand, how much of Alaska is dependent on the cruise economy. We are going to do all we can to help our business partners and the communities of Alaska.”

Cancelled cruises include:

Alaska seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruises, sailing between Vancouver, B.C. and Anchorage (Whittier)

Pacific Coastals that start or end in Vancouver, B.C.

Canadian Adventure sailing roundtrip from Southampton, UK

According to the cruise line, they are currently working with both the United States and Canadian government to try to find a solution to keep the Alaska and Canada & New England 2021 cruise seasons going. The cruise line also mentioned they will continue operating the Kenai Princess Wilderness lodge along with McKinley Chalet Resort in Denali and Westmark Fairbanks Hotel this summer and is currently working on vacation land package details that will be announced shortly.

What If I Was Booked on a Cancelled Cruise?

For guests currently booked on a cancelled cruise who had paid in full, Princess will automatically rebook them to the same cruise or cruise and land tour in 2022. Guests also have the option to choose a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25 USD) or a full refund to the original form of payment.