Porthole Party 2018 Photos and Video
Porthole Party 2018
Porthole Party Video coming soon!
Check out the exciting photos and video from this year’s Porthole Party, which was held in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, during Seatrade Cruise Global, the industry’s largest conference and trade show.
Thanks to everyone who joined us, and we look forward to seeing you next year!
Don’t forget to tag us! #PortholeParty
Whether you’re a first-time or an experienced cruiser, the pages of Porthole Cruise Magazine will answer your questions, entice your senses, and inspire your next cruise. Featuring ship reviews, destination highlights, and stories and photography from cruises around the world, Porthole is available in both print and digital versions. Click here to subscribe.
Leave a Comment