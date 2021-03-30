Porthole Cruise Passenger Association Makes Your Vacation More Affordable

Prior to 2020, there wasn’t another travel industry in the world changing as quickly as cruising. Long gone are the days of a one-size-fits-all vacation, instead cruise lines made a monumental shift towards unique destinations, curated experiences and a value-based vacation with something for everyone. Technology was a huge part of the shift with modern cruise ships boasting incredible amenities, specialty restaurants and safety advancements never before seen at sea. As a result, bookings skyrocketed and those who had never cruised before suddenly began researching this new type of cruise vacation.

Overall, cruising became about the benefits to you, the passenger, and we’re excited to announce that we’re helping improve those benefits further with our new Porthole Cruise Passenger Association. The PCPA is designed by industry professionals to bring guests exclusive travel benefits well beyond just your cruise. The best part? It’s free to sign up and save!

What is the Porthole Cruise Passenger Association?

When the idea for an association dedicated to cruisers first began, our focus was on helping you get the most out of your cruise vacation. That meant not just finding the best deals on cruise fares, but everything that goes with it; flights to your port, hotel stays pre- and post-cruise and even brand name merchandise found onboard your favorite ships. You can even save at local shops and restaurants nearby the port or your hotel when you use your exclusive PCPA membership.

Free GOLD Membership

Joining the PCPA free gold membership automatically offers you access to deals not found anywhere else. From rental cars and event tickets, to merchandise and even a selection of quality wines, there are countless exclusive deals to enjoy and new savings are added all the time. Book your flight to port, your hotel and even your dinner plans using the PCPA website and see what kind of savings the gold membership can offer.

Just for signing up, cruisers get $500 in awards to use on your next hotel booking.

Become a PLATINUM Member

For those looking for even more exclusive savings and awards, the benefits of a PCPA platinum membership can’t be beat. Platinum members who sign up for the annual $99 fee will receive unlimited savings, exclusive access to local deals, the porthole store, as well as a subscription to Porthole Cruise Magazine with your platinum welcome box. If you take multiple cruises or vacations per year, the platinum membership could save you thousands and that’s what we love to see!

As a thank you for signing up, platinum members are also awarded a certificate for a 4-night resort stay in Mexico worth over $1500. For those who aren’t quite ready to travel yet, you have a full year to redeem your certificate and book your accommodations.

If you like the savings offered by the gold membership, you’re going to absolutely love the platinum member savings!

You can learn more about both memberships when you visit the Porthole Cruise Passenger Association website. Check it out today!