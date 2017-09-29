Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Sept. 29, 2017
- Luxury line Silversea Cruises has announced plans to change three of its all-suite ships this December. Silver Wind and Silver Whisper will emerge from a December refurbishment with new décor in public areas inspired by the cutting-edge flagship Silver Muse. Silver Spirit, on the other hand, will undergo lengthening at Fincantieri next March, with the insertion of a 49-foot midsection containing six Silver Suites, 26 Veranda Suites and two Panorama Suites. The improvement will also include technological upgrades, creative dining concepts, and design improvements throughout the vessel.
- Carnival is expanding its digital offerings two different ways. OceanView, a new digital streaming channel, will show episodes of the original travel series shown on network and cable TV, two new direct-to-digital shows, and behind-the-scenes video of ship construction, christenings, onboard attractions, and culinary creations on Carnival Corporation lines like Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises. PlayOcean is an app, available on Google Play and iTunes, with original mobile games designed for vacationers – including a Casino version designed for real-money gaming while on board.
- The ports of Seattle and Ketchikan both celebrated their 1 millionth cruisers this week. At Port of Seattle, ms Eurodam passengers Linda Ellis and Ted Finn, of Alexandria, Louisiana, were presented a gift basket by Holland America Line CEO Orlando Ashford. In Ketchikan, Norwegian Jewel passenger Candy Borda, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, was greeted by Cruise Line International Association Alaska president John Binkley and Alaska Native dance group the New Path Dancers. She and her family received a basket of gifts donated by Ketchikan businesses and organizations.
- Cuba is back on the cruise map in the wake of a turbulent hurricane season, welcoming ships from Victory Cruise Lines, which operate premium People to People Cuba cruises calling on five different ports. Other lines, including Royal Caribbean International and Norwegian Cruise Line, have also returned to the island.
- Crystal AirCruises has celebrated the inaugural Asian flight of its luxury tour jet Crystal Skye. The customized Boeing 777-200LR is preparing for a sold-out maiden voyage from Hong Kong to Fiji and Tahiti. During the inaugural, visitors were able to mingle at the onboard bar, relax on fully reclining Welsh handcrafted sleeper seats, dine on Michelin-inspired hors d’œuvres prepared by two master chefs, and enjoy the exclusive service of the world’s first Air Butlers.
Photos: Silversea Cruises, Crystal AirCruises