Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Sept. 22, 2017
September 22, 2017
- Princess Cruises presented its first donation from the Princess Animal Welfare Sponsor (PAWS) to the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center to the tune of $25,000. PAWS raises funds from the sale of the plush toy Stanley the Bear with a portion of the proceeds earmarked for Alaskan causes and charities that support nature, animals and wildlife.
- Navigator of the Seas will be hosting the fourth annual “Cruisin’ with The Goldtones” trip, visiting Haiti, Curacao, Bonaire, and Aruba on a 9-night voyage with Florida’s hottest doo-wop group. The cruise will include four performances of 50s and 60s hits by The Goldtones, exclusive opportunities to mingle with the band, customized onboard activities and gifts, and a cocktail party.
- Crystal River Cruises welcomed the second Rhine-class river ship to their European fleet. Crystal Mahler was christened by American volleyball star Lauren Barfield, who plays for the MV Werften-sponsored team SSC Palmberg Schwerin, Germany’s current reigning champions. The 106-guest ship will sail 7-, 11-, and 16-day voyages along the Rhine and Danube Rivers.
Photo: Princess Cruises