Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Sept. 15, 2017
- Light artist Michael Batz launched Cruise Week in Hamburg with an installation called “Blue Port Hamburg.” A number of buildings including the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg concert hall were converted into a glowing azure stage for the cruise industry, a feat spanning more than 5 miles of waterfront and requiring more than 50 miles of cable connecting over 20,000 light elements.
- Bollywood fans can enjoy dancers, dhol players, henna tattoos, and unlimited Indian food on a 2-day Bollywood Bahamas Cruise departing September 30 from the Port of Palm Beach. Fares start at $250, with kids under 10 cruising free.
- Or, if you prefer accordions and beer to sitars and curry, there’s a series of 2-night Oktoberfest Cruises departing Port of Palm Beach featuring craft beers from local breweries (like Funky Buddha and Cigar City) and nationally known brews (like Founders and Victory). Cruises start at $120, featuring free samplings and 10-drink packages for $49.
- Fans of vocal harmonies are lining up for the 4-night Il Divo Cruise aboard Brilliance of the Seas, departing November 30, 2017, from Tampa to Cozumel. The multi-platinum classical-crossover group will have live performances, Q&A sessions, dancing, and more.
- Luxury Asian river operator Pandaw Expeditions will be adding a new ship to their Laos fleet on the Mekong River this month. The double-decked RV Sabei Pandaw is currently under construction, designed to shoot the rapids in the gorges on the Laos-to-China route.
