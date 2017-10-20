Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Oct. 20, 2017
- Foodies are flocking to Princess Cruises for the line’s third annual Culinary Cruise Series, featuring Miami-based chefs Brad Kilgore (of Alter and BRAVA) and Scott Lindquist (of Coyo Taco). On a 7-day Western Caribbean cruise, each chef will lead a special, food-focused excursion, with Lindquist leading guests into Cozumel, Mexico, and Kilgore heading into Falmouth, Jamaica. Princess culinary partner Norman Love will also be on hand to share knowledge on chocolate-making and chocolate-tasting.
- Royal Caribbean International has announced their return to St. Thomas, U.S.V.I, with Adventure of the Seas planning a November 10 call – the line’s first since the landfall of September’s hurricanes. The line has committed to restore the Magens Bay tourist destination in time for the visit. Royal Caribbean has also stated plans to return to San Juan and St. Maarten by the end of November, and is working with local governments to announce exact dates.
- As part of their Sail & Sustain environmental program, Norwegian Cruise Line has successfully fitted Norwegian Sun and Norwegian Jade with new exhaust gas cleaning systems, installing five new scrubbers on each ship and reducing the equivalent of approximately 3,000 tons of sulfur oxide gas in the years to come. In 2014, Norwegian Cruise Line was the first cruise line to commit to retrofitting six vessels and has exceeded that commitment with now eight total ships.
- Asian luxury line Dream Cruises has become the first cruise operator to offer Himalayan sea salt treatments aboard their Crystal Life Spa centers. The treatments feature massages with salt stones that contain 84 varieties of minerals believed to aid in detoxifying and nourishing the body. The treatment is part of a Crystal Journeys and Natural Renewal program offered aboard Genting Dream and the upcoming World Dream, sailing out of Singapore and Hong Kong.
Photos: Princess Cruises