Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Oct. 13, 2017
- Guy Fieri, whose burger joints are already big hits on 19 Carnival Cruise Line ships, is opening something different on Carnival Horizon – Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse|Brewhouse, offering smoked-on-board barbecue and craft beers brewed within the restaurant. The ship debuts in spring 2018.
- Norwegian Escape godfather Pitbull appeared at New York’s trendy PHD Rooftop Lounge with Norwegian Cruise Line president Andy Stuart to celebrate the ship coming to homeport in New York in spring 2018. The event featured snacks from Norwegian restaurants, samples of Michael Mondavi Family Wines, and cocktails mixed with Pitbull’s own vodka, Voli.
- Princess Cruises and Broadway composer Stephen Schwartz celebrated the New York premiere of Born to Dance, a show created exclusively for Princess. This tribute to musical theater history is now playing on Grand Princess, Star Princess, Golden Princess, and Regal Princess.
- American Cruise Lines is moving its newest ship, the 175-passenger American Constellation, to Alaska for summer 2018. The move doubles American Cruise Lines’ capacity in the region, visiting Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan, Petersburg, Kake and Glacier Bay among other ports of call.
Photo: Carnival Cruise Line